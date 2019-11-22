SEIA Announces Leadership Changes to Board of Directors

Last week, citing a need to focus on SunPower priorities, Tom Starrs announced he will step down from his position as Chair of the SEIA Board of Directors. He will continue to serve as a member of the Board. Tom’s resignation will be effective December 1, at which point Vice Chair Ryan Creamer, CEO of SPower, will serve as Acting Chair until an election is held in late December.

Following is a comment by SEIA President and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper:"We are grateful to Tom for his leadership of the Board and his service to SEIA. Tom and I have worked collaboratively to advance SEIA and solar and I'm grateful to him for his support and sound judgment. Tom's contributions to SEIA and to the industry have been innumerable and invaluable, and he put a great deal of his time and his passion into ensuring that our industry was well-represented in Washington DC and in state capitals. We look forward to his continuing contributions as a member of our Board of Directors."###About SEIA®:Celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2019, the Solar Energy Industries Association® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 242,000 Americans. Through advocacy and education, SEIA® is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.