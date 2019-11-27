ees Europe 2020

ees Europe - Innovating energy storage: With this motto, Europe's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems brings together energy storage industry manufacturers, distributors, operators and suppliers every year. The event covers the entire value chain of innovative battery and energy storage technologies, from individual components to complete systems.



ees Europe is part of The smarter E Europe - the continent's largest platform for the energy industry - meaning it is more interconnected, integrative and efficient than ever before as it contributes to making the new energy world a reality. The event is accompanied by three other energy exhibitions taking place in parallel:â€¢ Intersolar Europe, the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry,â€¢ Power2Drive Europe, the international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility,â€¢ EM-Power, the exhibition for intelligent energy use in industry and buildings.Together with the ees Europe Conference, ees Europe consolidates the role of energy storage as a crucial element in the energy future, with the goal of a reliable 24/7 energy supply using renewable energies! To achieve this, the event is dedicated to all relevant industry topics - from domestic and commercial storage solutions to battery production to Power-to-Gas solutions.In 2020, more than 470 suppliers of energy storage technology and energy storage systems are expected to take part in ees Europe and the parallel exhibitions. With ees North America in San Diego, ees South America in SÃ£o Paulo and ees India in Bangalore, the global exhibition series is represented on four continents. ees Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH, Pforzheim and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM).www.ees-europe.com