ees South America 2020

ees South America, South America's Hot Spot for Batteries & Energy Storage Systems, is part of the innovation Hub The smarter E South America and takes place in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil, on August 25-27, 2020. ees South America will be complemented by the special exhibition Power2Drive South America focusing on mobile energy storage solutions, electric vehicles and charging infrastructure technologies.



More Headlines Articles

In 2019 ees South America could already attract more than 60+ providers. In 2020 more than 70 will be expected.With ees Europe in Munich, ees North America in San Diego, ees South America in SÃ£o Paolo and ees India in Bangalore, the global exhibition series is represented on four continents. ees events are dedicated to renewable energy storage solutions, ranging from residential and commercial applications to large-scale storage systems for stabilizing the grid. Other areas of focus include products and solutions for smart renewable energy, energy management and uninterruptible power supply. ees South America will highlight energy storage solutions suited to support and complement energy systems with increasing amounts of renewable energy sources attracting investors, utilities, installers, manufacturers and project developers from all over the world.