Eletrotec+EM-Powernb South America 2020

Visit http://www.EMPower-southamerica.com.br for further information

The Exhibition for Electrical Infrastructure and Energy Management

11/27/19, 05:50 AM | Energy Storage & Grids, Other Energy Topics

Eletrotec+EM-Power is the exhibition for electrical infrastructure and energy management. It will take place at the Expo Center Norte in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil, on August 25-27, 2020. The exhibition focuses on technologies for electrical energy distribution as well as services and software solutions for energy management at grid, utility or building level.

Aimed at professionals and companies in the areas of design, assembly and maintenance of electrical infrastructure: Distributed generation with renewable sources, aerial and underground distribution networks, transforming substations, street lighting, industrial and building facilities.
Eletrotec - powered by EM-Power - will be held in parallel to Intersolar South America, South America's largest exhibition and conference for the solar industry, and ees South America, South America's Hot Spot for Batteries & Energy Storage Systems. All three exhibitions are part of the innovation hub The smarter E South America.

11/27/19, 05:50 AM | Energy Storage & Grids, Other Energy Topics
Subscribe to Newsletter
More Other Energy Topics News | Stories | Articles

Featured Product

Solar FlexRack - TDP 2.0 Solar Tracker with BalanceTrac

Solar FlexRack - TDP 2.0 Solar Tracker with BalanceTrac

Solar FlexRack's latest solar tracker technology bundles an advanced tracker design with a full team of seasoned engineering and installation experts at your service. The next-generation solar tracker delivers a package of features that both enable increased energy yields for commercial and utility-scale solar installations, and significantly reduce project risks. That translates to smart installation cost-savings across your project budget.
More Products
Feature Your Product