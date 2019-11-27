Eletrotec+EM-Powernb South America 2020

Eletrotec+EM-Power is the exhibition for electrical infrastructure and energy management. It will take place at the Expo Center Norte in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil, on August 25-27, 2020. The exhibition focuses on technologies for electrical energy distribution as well as services and software solutions for energy management at grid, utility or building level.



More Headlines Articles

Aimed at professionals and companies in the areas of design, assembly and maintenance of electrical infrastructure: Distributed generation with renewable sources, aerial and underground distribution networks, transforming substations, street lighting, industrial and building facilities.Eletrotec - powered by EM-Power - will be held in parallel to Intersolar South America, South America's largest exhibition and conference for the solar industry, and ees South America, South America's Hot Spot for Batteries & Energy Storage Systems. All three exhibitions are part of the innovation hub The smarter E South America.