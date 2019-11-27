Eletrotec+EM-Powernb South America 2020
The Exhibition for Electrical Infrastructure and Energy Management
Eletrotec+EM-Power is the exhibition for electrical infrastructure and energy management. It will take place at the Expo Center Norte in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil, on August 25-27, 2020. The exhibition focuses on technologies for electrical energy distribution as well as services and software solutions for energy management at grid, utility or building level.
Eletrotec - powered by EM-Power - will be held in parallel to Intersolar South America, South America's largest exhibition and conference for the solar industry, and ees South America, South America's Hot Spot for Batteries & Energy Storage Systems. All three exhibitions are part of the innovation hub The smarter E South America.
