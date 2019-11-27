EM-Power Europe 2020

EM-Power is the exhibition for intelligent energy use in industry and buildings. It is the first exhibition in Germany to focus on professional energy customers and prosumers who are responsible for making decisions about future energy supply to buildings, companies and real estate properties. Between renewable energies, energy storage, decentralization, digitalization and the interconnection of previously independent sectors, our energy supply system is undergoing rapid change. Incorporating new technologies and solutions into industry and trade - sectors with a particularly high energy demand - is an especially important step on the path to a carbon-neutral future.



More Headlines Articles

Electricity, heat and cooling energy are increasingly being produced right where they are needed, from industrial enterprises and single properties to large residential buildings and neighborhoods, using photovoltaics, wind power, cogeneration units, biomass or heat pumps. Smart solutions are needed to bring electricity and heat from decentralized plants directly to the consumer. Generation, storage, distribution and consumption must be interlinked and coordinated with each other as closely as possible. Advanced energy management systems and new business models can prepare our energy supply for the future. The necessity of a safe, affordable energy supply makes for an enormous need for information and knowledge sharing, and this need is met by EM-Power. The exhibition's focus on these issues makes it the ideal platform for energy and facility managers, energy officers, planners and consultants for industrial buildings or neighborhoods as well as energy planners and architects.EM-Power is part of the innovation hub The smarter E Europe, the continent's largest event for the energy industry. In total, four energy exhibitions are held in parallel - EM-Power is complemented by Intersolar Europe, the world's leading exhibition series for the solar industry and its partners; ees Europe, the continent's largest exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems; and Power2Drive, the exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility. The smarter E Europe thus covers the entire spectrum of the new energy world. All four exhibitions are organized by Solar Promotion GmbH and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM). EM-Power will take place from June 17 to 19, 2020, at Messe MÃ¼nchen.www.EM-Power.eu