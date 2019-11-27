Intersolar Europe 2020

Intersolar Europe is the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry. It takes place as part of The smarter E Europe - the continent's largest platform for the energy industry. It focuses on photovoltaics, solar thermal technologies, solar power plants, grid infrastructure, and solutions for the integration of renewable energies. Under the motto "Connecting solar business," manufacturers, wholesalers, service providers and partners from around the world meet in Munich every year to discuss the latest developments and trends, explore innovations firsthand and meet potential new customers. Intersolar Europe will take place from June 17 to 19, 2020, at Messe MÃ¼nchen.



As part of The smarter E Europe, it is held in parallel to three other energy exhibitions - ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power. At the accompanying Intersolar Europe Conference, renowned experts shed light on hot topics in the international solar industry.From solar cells to inverters, from solar power plants to grid infrastructure and integration, the pioneers of the new energy world are working toward a future based on 24/7 renewable energy. There are many important questions to be answered: Which new technologies and trends are revolutionizing the industry? How profitable are new business models like the combination of photovoltaics and e-mobility? Which markets, technologies and companies exist worldwide? Intersolar Europe brings together the whole of the international solar industry, from global players to start-ups.Intersolar Europe is a part of Intersolar, the world's leading exhibition series for the solar industry, with exhibitions in San Diego, Mexico City, SÃ£o Paulo, Bangalore and Dubai as well as numerous summits in major cities worldwide.Intersolar Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH, Pforzheim, and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM).www.intersolar.de/en