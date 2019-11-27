Intersolar India 2020
Intersolar India - India's most pioneering exhibition and conference for the solar industry
Intersolar is the world's leading exhibition & conference series for the solar industry. As part of this event series, Intersolar India in Mumbai is India's most pioneering exhibition and conference for India's solar industry. It takes place annually at the Bombay Exhibition Centre (BEC) and has a focus on the areas of photovoltaics, PV production and solar thermal technologies. Since 2019, Intersolar India is held under the umbrella of The smarter E India - India's innovation hub for the new energy world.