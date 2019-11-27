Intersolar South America 2020

Intersolar South America, South America's largest exhibition and conference for the solar industry, takes place at the Expo Center Norte in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil on August 25-27, 2020, and has a focus on the areas of photovoltaics, PV production and solar thermal technologies. At the accompanying Intersolar South America Conference, renowned experts shed light on hot topics in the industry.



In 2019 Intersolar South America welcomed more than 25,000 visitors and over 1,600 conference attendees. 290+ providers showcased their products.Combining local and international expertise, Intersolar South America brings together the PV and ST sector to discuss the current status and strategic trends for Latin American PV markets, as well as technology innovations and new business opportunities - especially now, as an increasing number of distributed generation projects are scheduled to become operational. Overall, Distributed Generation is driving momentum in the Brazilian market, in particular since the sale of surplus power has been exempted from taxes in all states across Brazil.With events spanning four continents, Intersolar is the world's leading exhibition and conference series for the solar industry.It unites people and companies from around the world with the aim of increasing the share of solar power in our energy supply. Since being founded in 1991, Intersolar has become the most important industry platform for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, service providers and partners of the solar industry. Intersolar South America is part of the innovation hub The smarter E South America.www.intersolar.net.br