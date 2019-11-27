Power2Drive Europe 2020

Power2Drive Europe is the international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility, with the motto "Charging the future of mobility!" It offers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and start-ups the ideal industry meeting point to present solutions and technologies for clean transportation and make new business contacts.



As part of The smarter E Europe - the continent's largest platform for the energy industry - visitors have the opportunity to gain an in-depth look at topics relating to the new energy world at Power2Drive Europe and three other energy exhibitions:â€¢ Intersolar Europe, the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry,â€¢ ees Europe, the continent's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems,â€¢ EM-Power, the exhibition for intelligent energy use in industry and buildings.Power2Drive Europe focuses on the successful transition of the transportation sector to renewable energies. Because today, e-mobility is the crucial interface between the energy sector and the automotive industry, which makes it an essential element of a new energy future. Power2Drive Europe presents the opportunities and potential of a sustainable transportation sector and reflects the interconnection of electric vehicles with an environmentally friendly energy supply on a global scale. From batteries to fuel cells to charging infrastructure to electric vehicles, Power2Drive Europe showcases every aspect of the e-mobility industry.With Power2Drive India in Bangalore and Power2Drive South America in SÃ£o Paulo, the global exhibition series is represented on three continents under the motto "Charging the future of mobility!" Power2Drive is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH, Pforzheim and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM).www.PowerToDrive.de