Power2Drive India 2020

Power2Drive India is India's premier exhibition for electric mobility and charging solutions. Starting as special exhibition and focus topic of Intersolar India 2018, Power2Drive India debuted as autonomous exhibition in 2019. The event will be held in parallel to Intersolar and ees India taking place at the Bombay Exhibition Centre (BEC) in the capital city of Maharashtra, December 15-17, 2020. Power2Drive India is a must-attend platform for automakers, electric mobility start-ups, suppliers and distributors of electric mobility and transportation. It belongs to the exhibition trio The smarter E India - India's innovation hub for the new energy world.



With Power2Drive Europe in Munich, Power2Drive South America in SÃ£o Paulo and Power2Drive India in Mumbai, Power2Drive is represented on three continents.