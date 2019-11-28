GOOD NEWS COMES IN THREEs FOR ALL-ENERGY AND DCARBONISE

There's good news in plenty from All-Energy, the UK's largest renewable and low carbon energy exhibition and conference and the co-located Dcarbonise, which focuses on low carbon heat, energy efficiency, and low carbon transport. The co-located events, marking All-Energy's 20th anniversary, will be staged at Glasgow's SEC on 13 and 14 May 2020, just six months before the UN's COP 26 at the same venue.



"They say good news comes in threes, that's certainly true for our duo of events," says Jonathan Heastie, Portfolio Director Energy, Marine and Rotorcraft at All-Energy owner and organiser Reed Exhibitions. "Exhibition booking for the 20th All-Energy and second Dcarbonise is tracking at 15% ahead of this time last year, which is no surprise bearing in mind the very positive feeling at the 2019 event. That attracted some 250 exhibiting companies and total attendance of 7,871,12% up on the previous year."Our conference Call for Papers is open at www.all-energy.co.uk/Conference/2020-Call-for-Papers/ and ideas for complete sessions, individual presentations and panel discussions are coming in at a highly encouraging rate with decarbonisation, net zero and the energy transition playing an ever increasing role. At the 2019 shows there were more than 600 speakers in our free-to-attend conference/seminar sessions over the two days. The Call closes on 17 December."Our third bit of good news is that we have appointed a new Event Director, Peter Bloor, who has hit the ground running and will be steering All-Energy and Dcarbonise over the coming years. It will be an exciting time for both shows as they play a key role in connecting people and organisations with decarbonisation challenges with solution providers."Peter Bloor said: "I am delighted to join Reed Exhibitions, who are an outstanding organisation at delivering content driven by customer requirements," he said. "There is no better example of this than the All-Energy/Dcarbonise exhibition, which is offering industry leading solutions within the renewable and low carbon energy sector, alongside a world class conference, which is the largest free-to-attend conference in the industry. Taking place six months prior to COP 26 in Glasgow, the positive impact of All-Energy/Dcarbonise 2020 will be monumental, it's a pleasure to join the team and ever-improve our offering."About Peter BloorPeter Bloor has several years of experience working within the exhibition industry and alongside clients who are prioritising net zero, increased sustainability responsibilities and energy efficiency. He joins Reed Exhibitions having spent the past four years employed as an Event Director for BOND Events, based in Dubai.Within that role, he provided the platform for many of the world's leading principal architects to elevate their designs and increase their LEED Certification ratings, Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, by sourcing cutting-edge solutions for their projects via engagement at B2B events and accredited seminar programmes.Strong supportAll-Energy is held in association with the Renewable Energy Association; Highlands and Islands Enterprise; Scottish Enterprise; UKRI and Innovate UK; Sustainable Glasgow; and the Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG), with Glasgow as its Host City, and the Society for Underwater Technology as Learned Society Patron.Further information on all aspects of both events is at www.all-energy.co.uk and www.dcarbonise.com