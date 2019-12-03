Firms including E.ON, Longroad Energy, and GE Renewable Energy to gather in Texas next year to map out the future of US wind O&M

Leading wind players Acciona Energy, E.ON and GE Renewable Energy will be among those gathering in Dallas on April 16 and 17 to discuss the latest wind O&M trends, techniques and technologies as the North American onshore wind industry remains on course to hit 100 GW of capacity.

DALLAS, December 3rd, 2019 - New Energy Update, part of Reuters Events, today announced the companies shaping the future of wind operations and maintenance (O&M) and asset management at Wind Operations Dallas 2020.



Leading wind players Acciona Energy, E.ON and GE Renewable Energy will be among those gathering in Dallas on April 16 and 17 to discuss the latest wind O&M trends, techniques and technologies as the North American onshore wind industry remains on course to hit 100 GW of capacity.The event, officially the number one networking hub for businesses looking to invest, find partners or secure contracts in operational projects, will bring together more than 700 wind asset owners, developers, pioneers and innovators and feature presentations from 100-plus experts.Confirmed speakers for the event so far include:• GE Renewable Energy's global leader of hybrid solutions, Amelie Wulff.• E.ON's energy storage modelling expert, Swetha Meenakshi-Sundaram.• Algonquin Power's vice president of operations, Ian MacRobbie.• Longroad Energy's vice president of commercial asset management, Jeremy Law.• Goldwind's vice president of engineering and tech, Reinhard Sander.Over two days, Wind Operations Dallas will cover areas including post-production-tax-credit operations, data reliability, wind and storage, supply chain management, aging and young assets, and industry scaling."The whole structure of the North American wind market is changing," said Wind Operations Dallas project director Rhys Watt. "Intense competition is slicing O&M prices, lowering margins and attracting new types of service providers."Asset owners, investors and operators are therefore looking closely at their strategies to reduce risk and achieve higher returns. Meanwhile, wind installations are expected surge in 2020 in response to falling costs and US tax credit deadlines."New Energy Update is now part of Reuters Events, after its parent company FC Business Intelligence was acquired as part of the Reuters news and media division of Thomson Reuters October 2019.For more information about Wind Operations Dallas 2020 (April 16-17, Westin Galleria Dallas), download the event brochure at https://eloqua.newenergyupdate.com/LP=25948?extsource=alt_energy_mag_wind_brochureor write to rwatt@newenergyupdate.com.