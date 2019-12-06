ENERGY STORAGE NORTH AMERICA 2019 CLOSES TO A RECORD-SETTING EVENT

San Diego, California - December 6, 2019 - Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the most influential gathering of policy, technology and market leaders in energy storage, concluded its seventh annual event last month in San Diego, CA to its largest and most international audience.



ESNA 2019 welcomed over 2,100 energy storage professionals, representing 800+ organizations and more than 35 countries. At the bustling and sold-out ESNA expo, 116 exhibitors from such diverse countries as the U.S, Canada, Germany, India, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland showcased their latest innovations for the sector.A special highlight was the concurrently held Third Annual California-Germany Bilateral Energy Conference (CGBEC), a collaboration between the California Energy Commission and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy. Together, CGBEC and ESNA provided an unprecedented opportunity for policy makers, think tanks, developers, utilities, energy users, industry representatives and other stakeholders from around the world to engage on real solutions and applications, specifically energy storage, for transitioning to a clean energy future."ESNA is the most efficient and productive way to meet with leading energy storage companies, project developers and technology providers, while accessing knowledge directly from industry experts. It is well worth the time for anyone serious about staying ahead of the energy storage curve," stated Yair Crane, Chair, YPE-LA.The conference program addressed a wide variety of topics and consisted of 24 panel sessions, six keynote presentations and four workshops, all dedicated to opening the North American and global energy markets, with a special focus on innovation and safety. The conference also offered seven sold-out site tours to deployed energy storage projects across San Diego.Additional special events at ESNA further highlighted the growth of the global energy storage ecosystem. The annual ESNA Innovation and Champion Awards recognized outstanding storage projects in the front-of-meter, behind-the-meter and microgrids category. ESNA also hosted its annual Women in Energy Storage networking event as well as its third Global Grid Transformation track and start-up speed-networking event.According to Natalia Bressen from Fluence "ESNA is ‘all-in-one': build relationships, find new suppliers and catch up with existing ones and improve and share your knowledge."ESNA is grateful to its 2019 Platinum sponsors Con Edison Battery Storage, Doosan Gridtech, Energy Vault, Fluence, IBEW-NECA KORE Power and Los Angeles Department of Water and Power; its Gold Sponsors: 8minute Solar Energy, EastPenn Manufacturing, EDF Renewables, Greensmith Energy, a Wärtsilä company, Li-Ion Tamer, LG Chem, SoCalGas; and its Silver Sponsors: DNV GL, GE, Munich Re, Maysteel, PXiSE, Southern California Edison, and Trane for contributing to the success of this year's program.The next Energy Storage North America Conference and Expo will take place from November 10 - 12, 2020 in San Diego, California.About Energy Storage North AmericaEnergy Storage North America (ESNA) is the largest conference, exhibition and networking event covering all applications of grid storage in North America. ESNA is produced by Strategen and Messe Düsseldorf North America. ESNA connects utilities, developers, energy users, policy makers and other key stakeholders from around the world to advance understanding and deployment of energy storage, and ultimately build a cleaner, more affordable and more resilient grid. To learn more, visit www.esnaexpo.com.