GRC Annual Meeting 2020 - Call for Papers Issued

Davis, California, USA. The Geothermal Resources Council (GRC) has issued a call for papers for the world's biggest annual geothermal energy conference taking place October 18-21, 2020, at the Peppermill Resort Spa & Casino, Reno, Nevada, USA.



The GRC Annual Meeting is the industry's largest annual gathering of leading geothermal energy scientists, producers, renewable energy industry stakeholders, regulators, utilities, and key associated business leaders. The four-day event will offer technical, policy, and market conference sessions, educational seminars, tours of local geothermal and renewable energy projects, and numerous networking opportunities.Nearly 1,000 attendees came to the 2019 GRC Annual Meeting and Expo from just under 40 different countries, highlighting the GRC's role in connecting the global geothermal energy community. With increasing interest in geothermal as a reliable source of renewable energy providing both flexible and baseload power production around the world, the GRC is looking ahead to an even stronger international attendance in 2020.The GRC 2020 Annual Meeting planning committee will consider papers for its Technical and Poster Sessions covering a range of topics, both domestic and international: Business Development / Finance/ Market Analysis; Country Updates (example: East African Rift / Philippines); Direct Use / Heat Pumps; Drilling; Emerging Technologies; Enhanced Geothermal Systems (EGS); Exploration / Resource Assessment; Field Operations / Production Technologies; Geochemistry; Geology; Geophysics; Geothermal Education and Community Engagement; Geothermal Energy Associated with Oil and Gas Operations; Geothermal Project Case Studies; Power Operations / Flexible Generation / Maintenance; Regional Updates (example: Salton Sea / Basin & Range / Cascades); Regulatory / Environmental Compliance / Policy Issues; Reservoir Engineering/ Reservoir Management/ Modeling; Sedimentary Basins, and Utilities and Transmission.In addition, there is an opportunity to submit papers in special themed topics: Advanced Materials for Drilling, Completion and Monitoring; District Heating and Direct Use: Feasibility to Implementation; EGS Collab: Experimentation, Modeling and Interpretation; FORGE Activities, Progress and Plans; Geochemistry for Early Geothermal Exploration; Geomechanics in Geothermal; Geothermal Energy in Canada: Moving Forward; Geothermal Heat Pumps: Latest Technologies and Market Developments; High Temperature Reservoir Monitoring Systems; Machine Learning in Geothermal Development; Mineral Extraction; Power Plant Improvement Strategies; Reservoir Closed Loop and Energy Transfer Systems; Super Hot/Supercritical Geothermal Systems, and 2018 Kilauea Volcano Eruption and Geothermal Reservoir.International participation is key to the success of the technical programs, and geothermal researchers and experts from the USA and around the world are encouraged to submit their work for consideration to be presented at the GRC Annual Meeting.Anyone who wants to present at the GRC Annual Meeting must submit a draft paper. The deadline for submission is Wednesday, May 27th, 2020.Additional information about paper requirements and submission forms can be obtained by contacting the GRC at (530) 758-2360 or at https://reno2020.mygeoenergynow.org/For information on how to sponsor this event, contact Anh Lay; GRC at (530) 758-2360 X100 or alay@geothermal.org.For more information about the GRC Annual Meeting & Expo in Reno, Nevada, USA, visit https://reno2020.mygeoenergynow.org/ or call (530) 758-2360.##About the Geothermal Resources Council:The Geothermal Resources Council (GRC) will be celebrating 50 years of service to the global geothermal energy community in 2022. The GRC is dedicated to advancing geothermal development around the world through education, research, and outreach. For more information, please visit www.geothermal.org.Get your daily geothermal news at Global Geothermal News[www.geothermalresourcescouncil.blogspot.com]. Become a fan on Facebook[www.facebook.com/GeothermalResourcesCouncil]. Join the geothermal community on LinkedIn [www.linkedin.com/in/geothermalresourcescouncil]. Follow GRC on Twitter [@GRC2001 and #GRCAM2020]. Check out GRC's YouTube Channel [www.youtube.com/GeothermalCouncil]. See geothermal photos on GRC's Flicker page.[www.flickr.com/photos/geothermalresourcescouncil]###