Sunnova® Brings SunSafe® System to Florida and Debuts 15-Year Add-on Battery Financing in All Markets

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) today announced the expansion of its Sunnova SunSafe®1 solar + battery storage system offering into the state of Florida, making the Sunshine State the 13th market where Sunnova now offers SunSafe. Sunnova also announced the addition of a 15-year financing plan for add-on solar battery storage. This new, first of its kind, 15-year add-on solar battery storage offering is immediately available in all existing Sunnova SunSafe markets.2



From 2008 - 2017, Florida experienced 848 power outages affecting ~25 million people, more than any other state for the same time period.3 Extreme weather—from hurricanes to tropical storms—has caused severe power outages for Floridians. In 2017, Hurricane Irma alone knocked out power to 6.7 million customers—64% of all customer accounts in the state.4"As weather events continue to increase in frequency and impact, we are proud to be able to offer our customers energy resiliency and reliability with our SunSafe solar + battery storage offerings," said William J. (John) Berger, Chief Executive Officer of Sunnova Energy International. "With regular power outages becoming an unfortunate reality, back-up power isn't just a nice-to-have anymore, it's a necessity."The Sunnova SunSafe offerings provide customers with energy reliability and peace of mind when unexpected events cause grid power outages. Unlike a solar-only system, Sunnova SunSafe customers can continue to generate solar energy during the day when a power outage occurs. Any excess energy produced is stored in the battery for use at night or when needed. When charged at 100%, customers can power their most needed lights and appliances for approximately 10-13 hours, depending on battery capacity and usage5. Additional batteries increase energy availability. All Sunnova solar + storage systems are backed by an exclusive 25-year Sunnova Protect™ service agreement. Our add-on solar battery storage offering comes with up to 15 years of coverage6."In addition to the broad choice of financing offerings we already provide, we are proud to now offer multiple financing options for our Sunnova SunSafe solar energy plans, with the 15-year offering helping to lower the cost to gain access to reliable energy storage," said Michael Grasso, Chief Marketing Officer of Sunnova Energy International. "We're here to provide a better energy service at a better price. We're able to do that because we provide our dealers and customers with a variety of financing and product solutions."ABOUT SUNNOVA®Sunnova is a leading residential solar and energy storage service provider, serving customers in more than 20 U.S. states and territories. Our goal is to be the leading provider of clean, affordable and reliable energy for consumers, and we operate with a simple mission: to power energy independence.