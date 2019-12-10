AWEA Praises Senator Warren’s “Blue New Deal”

Washington - The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) today praised the "Blue New Deal" by Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and its mission in advancing offshore wind as an important source of energy. AWEA CEO Tom Kiernan issued the following statement:



"Policies like those proposed in Sen. Elizabeth Warren's 'Blue New Deal' will play an important role in growing offshore wind into the next major homegrown energy source. Offshore wind will create thousands of jobs and a new American supply chain and will revitalize coastal and port communities - all while supplying clean energy to many of the country's largest population centers. But we can only bring these benefits to fruition if offshore wind developers have regulatory certainty and a tax structure that creates parity for all energy sources. We're pleased to see Sen. Warren's plan address these challenges and recognize offshore wind's critical role in helping to build a strong economy, reduce carbon pollution, and move towards alleviating climate change."AWEA is the national trade association of the U.S. wind energy industry. We represent 1,000 member companies and over 114,000 jobs in the U.S. economy, serving as a powerful voice for how wind works for America. Members include global leaders in wind power and energy development, turbine manufacturing, and component and service suppliers. They gather each year at the Western Hemisphere's largest wind energy event, the AWEA WINDPOWER Conference & Exhibition, next in Denver, June 1-4, 2020. WINDPOWER 2020 will be housed within CLEANPOWER, the new exhibition hub for utility-scale renewable energy, bringing together wind power, solar power, and energy storage industries. Find information about wind energy on the AWEA website. Gain insight into industry issues on AWEA's blog, Into the Wind. And please join us on Facebook and follow @AWEA on Twitter and LinkedIn