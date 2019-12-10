ECA SOLAR LLC Announces 100,000 Solar PV Panels Installed on Massachusetts Rooftops

ECA SOLAR, LLC is a New England based engineer, developer and installation firm that specializes in commercial and industrial solar PV systems. ECA SOLAR has now installed over 100,000 solar panels on commercial rooftops in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Since the company's first installation six years ago, ECA SOLAR has prided itself on developing, engineering, and safely installing solar PV systems, throughout New England, including over 5,000,000 square feet of commercial rooftop in Massachusetts."This milestone demonstrates ECA SOLAR's commitment to renewable energy systems in the Commonwealth. Our experience in working with commercial and industrial clientele who wish to explore solar energy will continue to be priority for our seasoned team of professionals," expressed Todd Fryatt, Founder and President of ECA SOLAR."As an active investor in commercial rooftop solar tax equity, we congratulate ECA SOLAR on this accomplishment and look forward to our continued partnership," noted Martin DeBono, President, GAF Energy.About ECA SOLAR, LLC:ECA SOLAR is a New England based engineer, developer and installation firm that specializes in commercial and industrial solar PV systems, including Rooftop, Parking Canopy and Ground-mounted arrays. ECA SOLAR is currently #1 for commercial rooftop solar installations in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts under Governor Baker's SMART program. In Massachusetts alone, ECA SOLAR has installed over 30 Megawatts of solar on roofs. For further information about our company please visit our website: http://www.ecasolar.com.