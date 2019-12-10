Ginlong Solis and LG Chem Partner to Offer Solar-Plus-Storage Solutions for Homeowners

Zhejiang, China and Dublin, Ohio -- Dec. 10, 2019. Ginlong Technologies (Stock Code: 300763.SZ), a global leader in photovoltaic string inverter manufacturing, announces that its Solis storage inverter is now compatible with LG home battery RESU. The Solis Residential Hybrid Inverter (RHI) now is fully compatible with LG RESU 48V line-ups to provide stable, reliable home energy storage. With this partnership, Ginlong is offering more choices to customers in the U.S., Europe, Australia and other markets globally.



More Headlines Articles

"We are very excited about achieving compatibility with South Korea's leading manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries," says Ginlong Technologies CEO Yiming Wang. "Solis and LG Chem have combined their respective technologies to create a new competitive home storage solution that helps households maximize their PV energy and lock in energy savings."Jeongjin Hong, Vice President of LG Chem added, "We appreciate this valuable opportunity with Ginlong Technologies to help households reach energy self-consumption and independence, while bringing sustainability to their everyday life."Solis RHI models, ranging from 3 to 6 kW, can be paired with the LG RESU 48V 3.3, 6.5, 10 and 13 for on-grid systems as well as limited back-up mode applications.Ginlong and LG Chem worked closely to ensure system security and stability through extensive modification and testing. LG Chem's multi-function battery management system and multi-level current protection technology improve safety, while Solis RHI's battery over-discharge protection and its current controls contribute to the stable operation of the combined system.Communications between the inverter and battery ensure interoperability: LG Chem's battery management system records and transmits various electrical parameters, while the Solis hybrid acts as an actuator to respond promptly and accurately to those signals. Ginlong's cloud-based monitoring allows homeowners to keep an eye on the system's performance in real time.About Ginlong TechnologiesEstablished in 2005, Ginlong Technologies (Stock Code: 300763.SZ) is one of the oldest and largest manufacturers of PV string inverters. Presented under the Solis brand, the company's portfolio uses innovative string inverter technology to deliver first-class reliability that has been validated under the most stringent international certifications. Ginlong is the first inverter manufacturer to complete PVEL's inverter reliability testing and ranked in third place among Asian brands in BloombergNEF's Inverter Bankability report. Armed with a global supply chain as well as world-class R&D and manufacturing capabilities, Ginlong optimizes its Solis inverters for each regional market, servicing and supporting customers with its team of local experts. For more information on how cost-effective Solis delivers value while maximizing reliability for residential, commercial, and utility customers, visit ginlong.com.About LG ChemLG Chem is one of the world's largest lithium-ion battery manufacturers with a market-leading position in advanced batteries for grid-scale, residential storage and automotive applications. Our advanced lithium ion battery technology is the product of 24 years of experience in the development and production of mobile batteries and large format batteries for automotive and energy storage systems (ESS). LG Chem's commitment to technology leadership coupled with efficient and high-quality manufacturing processes produces batteries that exhibit the highest levels of safety, performance and reliability. For more information, please visit LGChem.com.