Sunverge Announces Support of Ecobee, Honeywell and Owon Smart Thermostats

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunverge, the provider of an industry-leading Distributed Energy Resource (DER) control and aggregation platform, today announced that the Sunverge Platform extends support for three of the most popular smart thermostats currently available on the market today: the Honeywell Home T9, the Ecobee 3/4, and the Owon Multi-stage Programmable Thermostat. With these new integrations, the Sunverge Platform continues to grow its list of supported controllable load resources to deliver more in-depth and comprehensive demand and flexible load management in concert with advanced grid services capabilities that benefit both the utility and the homeowner alike.



The Sunverge software platform provides the ability to manage and co-optimize services on both sides of the meter and offers value to the consumer while also offering value to utility and grid operations. With Sunverge's unique combination of grid edge computing control, as well as cloud computing fleet aggregation, the platform allows for intelligent, continuous, context-aware and semi-autonomous shaping of site load. Sunverge's platform controls, manages and local site generation, storage and load, and simultaneously aggregates all sites in order to provide grid scale services, thereby co-optimizing performance on both sides of the meter.The Sunverge Energy Platform and its advanced self-learning algorithms are built on over a decade of smart grid experience and allow for distributed energy resources to be used in the most optimized manner possible to disaggregate and manage demand and grid supply. These advanced capabilities and real-time, granular, behind-the-meter visibility and control are becoming increasingly more important as DER proliferation continues and utilities are tasked with the integration of DERs into core distribution grid operations and resource planning.In addition to thermostats, Sunverge brings added advanced optimization and control to a wide variety of behind-the-meter devices, such as water heaters, direct AC control, EV chargers, smart plugs, pool and heat pumps, and other controllable loads."We continue to be impressed with the Sunverge platform and the added capabilities such as support for smart thermostats and EV chargers," said Neetika Sathe, Vice President, Green Energy and Technology (GRE&T) Centre at Alectra Utilities. "With Sunverge, controlling, orchestrating and optimizing distributed energy resources in an integrated and holistic manner is easier than it's ever been, and this win-win integration brings value to both sides of the meter.""These additional integrations demonstrate the growing demand for holistic flexible load management and optimization as well as other advance features of the Sunverge platform," said Sunverge CEO Martin Milani. "As we form more and more partnerships with utilities and technology companies alike, the Sunverge platform will continue to lead the market on its path towards a grid aware and ubiquitous smart home energy management. We continue to bring load and system flexibility as well as feeder level resiliency to customers here in North America and across the world."If you are an energy industry professional who is interested in learning more about Sunverge's capabilities, please contact info@sunverge.com.About Sunverge EnergySunverge Energy provides the leading open dynamic platform for Virtual Power Plants (VPP), a grid-aware and dynamic power source built from the aggregation of behind-the-meter DERs (distributed energy resources). The Sunverge VPP platform is unique in providing dynamic co-optimization of services on both sides of the meter, helping customers with intelligent management of their own renewable energy generation and utilities with greater flexibility in managing their infrastructure investments, reducing generation costs, increasing system reliability, and meeting their renewable energy goals. Together with the Sunverge Infinity edge controller, the Sunverge VPP platform provides intelligent dynamic near real-time control over decentralized energy resources that is efficient, reliable, and responsive to utilities and their customers. For more information please visit http://www.sunverge.com/About Ecobeeecobee empowers people to transform their lives, homes, communities and planet through innovative technologies that are accessible and affordable. The company introduced the world's first smart Wi-Fi thermostat in 2007 to help millions of people save energy and money without compromising on comfort. ecobee has since continued to expand its suite of technologies and services to deliver a state-of-the-art connected home experience to customers across North America. ecobee products combine the company's pioneering sensor technology with the power of voice, machine learning and artificial intelligence to help customers control their home's comfort and energy consumption while effortlessly connecting them to the online streaming and service platforms they love. For more information, visit www.ecobee.com.About HoneywellHoneywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.About OWONOWON Technology (part of LILLIPUT Group) is a globalized ODM (Original Design Manufacturer) service provider specialized in research and application of electronic and computer-related technologies. It is an ISO 9001:2008 certified research institute and manufacturer involved in design, manufacturing, marketing and delivery of electronic products across the world since 1993.For years, "Sincere, Sharing and Success" has been the core value OWON shares with both of our internal and external partners, to build up sincere co-operation relationships, strive together for win-win success and share the brilliant future.OWON SmartLife aims at deploying state-of-the-art technologies to propel the efficient use of energy; create a "Greener, Cozier and Smarter" home environment. Based on the proficiency in embedded computer and related "peripheral technologies", OWON further integrated the cutting edge AMI and HAN technology into its portfolio by allying with main stream AMI and Home Area Network associations. Such technology mix enables OWON to deliver both standardized products and customized solutions for Home Energy Management and Smart Home industry, offering reliable one-stop turnkey ODM services for utilities, contractors, distributors as well as home builders.ContactsJared Blantonsunverge@antennagroup.com(415) 712-1417