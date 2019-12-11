SOLAR 20/20: Renewable Energy Vision

Boulder, CO (December 10, 2019) - Join us at SOLAR 20/20, a global solar event at the right place and at the right time. The events of the moment -- international pronouncements by international bodies of scientists on climate change; amazing technology and market advances by innovators and financiers; a push by everyone across the political spectrum for more control of our energy choices to reduce costs, increase reliability and resiliency, reduce polluting emissions, and reinvigorate local economies with jobs and employment opportunities -- all converge at this pivotal time and place to spark the next wave of ingenuity, partnership and action.



More Headlines Articles

Washington, D.C. is the seat of our national government; the center of national media; and home of influential international institutions and non-profits that impact policy in global security, energy, environment, housing, and financing.The George Washington University, five blocks from The White House at the epicenter of these activities, facilitates bringing together activists, educators, businesses, and experts in grassroots activities, policy making, finances, and technologies. SOLAR 20/20 will be full of dynamic dialogues among these diverse groups on immediate next steps in the renewable energy revolution. The conference promises to particularly engage students and young professionals with the goal of ensuring a strong workforce and base of solar citizens moving forward.Super Early Bird registration is now open and ends January 1, 2020. We recommend registering now to receive the best deal on conference passes. Brand new this year, ASES is offering a General All-Inclusive Conference Pass that includes all of the benefits of a regular conference pass plus automatic registration to all of our events and tours. We are also offering a Professional All-Inclusive pass that has all of the benefits of the General Pass plus registration to all of the courses and workshops.ASES offers discounts on conference passes for members of ASES and offers a variety of membership levels. Everyone is invited to join ASES today at ases.org/join or renew at ases.org/renew to receive the best deal on SOLAR 20/20 conference passes.SOLAR 20/20 will also feature training by Sean White for professionals to receive certification by the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) on Friday June 26, 2020.For more information and to register for SOLAR 20/20, visit ases.org/conference. For questions contact Conference Director, Carly Cipolla at solar2020@ases.org.Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter for more updates!#SOLAR2020DC