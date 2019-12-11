Zero Waste, Sustainability, Feedstock Demand Supplies – Top Focus at Recycled Energy Asia Summit in Bangkok

On 20th February 2020, the conference kicks off with combined morning sessions highlighting 'Regulatory Push for Energy from Waste & Biomass in SE Asia' led by West Java Regional Waste Management Agency and representatives from Thailand, Vietnam and Philippines. PUGNATORIUS joins the discussions presenting 'Legal Aspects for Development & Operation of Biomass & Waste-to-Energy Projects in Thailand' while Everbright Ecological Resources shares the Development of "Zero-Waste City" in China'. In addition, Chodai Philippines Corporation shares details of its 'Biomass Power & Waste to Energy Plant'.



The summit then breaks into two parallel tracks - WtE Asia 2020 and 6th Biomass & BioEnergy Asia. Key WtE Asia 2020 presenters are:· Poyry Energy - Development of WtE projects in South East Asia· Super Energy - Managing WtE Operations & Supply Chain in Thailand· Nanyang Technological University - New Waste to Energy Concept in Singapore· Fulcrum BioEnergy - Developing Waste-to-Jetfuel Facilities· Plastic Energy - Chemical Recycling Technology to Convert Mixed Plastics Waste into Feedstock for Clean Recycled Plastic· OMV Refining & Marketing - ReOil - OMV's Pace to Circular Economy· InfraCo Asia Development - Public Private Partnerships in Infrastructure and panel discussion: 'Project Financing & Bankability Requirement'· Suez Asia - Innovative Approaches to Comprehensive Waste Management· China Everbright International - WtE Technology Development for Cleaner Environment & Plans on in AsiaKey sessions in the 6th Biomass & BioEnergy Asia track are:· Spirit of Biomass Utilization in Indonesia - PT Shabeeh Energy· Indonesia as a World Player in Wood Pellet Biomass Business - PT. Energi Biomassa Indonesia· Japanese Importer's Perspective on Asian Biomass Supplies - Hanwa Thailand· Supplier's Perspective on the Korean RPS (RECs); Impact on Korean's Biomass Imports & Prices - CellMark Asia· Mitigation of Construction Risks in Biomass Power Plant Projects - Pöyry· Achieving Zero-Waste in Palm Oil Production Value Chain - Sime Darby Plantation· Good Wood, Bad Wood (Case studies from New Zealand & Vietnam) - Indufor· Diversification of Biomass Feedstock Sources for Industrial Applications into Agri-Residues & Woody Encroachment - Hinterland ManagementThis summit organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT) and supported by The Federation of Thai Industries includes fringe activities:· Two pre-conference workshops -"Sustainable Waste to Energy Projects & Structures in Asia""Improving Global Competitiveness & Bottom Line: Best Practice for Design, Building/Retrofitting and Operation of a World Class Wood Pellet Mill"· Site visit: Chonburi Clean Energy PlantCellmark is hosting a Networking Cocktail reception for all participants of the summit on 20th February.ContactHafizahhafizah@cmtsp.com.sg+65 68175744