Zero Waste, Sustainability, Feedstock Demand Supplies – Top Focus at Recycled Energy Asia Summit in Bangkok
CMT's Recycled Energy Asia (dual tracks - WtE Asia and 6th Biomass & BioEnergy Asia) opens in Bangkok on 19-21 February, 2020 - reviews prospects of waste to energy, bioenergy, biomass feedstock production and supplies to North Asia, financing, investments, technology and more.
On 20th February 2020, the conference kicks off with combined morning sessions highlighting 'Regulatory Push for Energy from Waste & Biomass in SE Asia' led by West Java Regional Waste Management Agency and representatives from Thailand, Vietnam and Philippines. PUGNATORIUS joins the discussions presenting 'Legal Aspects for Development & Operation of Biomass & Waste-to-Energy Projects in Thailand' while Everbright Ecological Resources shares the Development of "Zero-Waste City" in China'. In addition, Chodai Philippines Corporation shares details of its 'Biomass Power & Waste to Energy Plant'.
The summit then breaks into two parallel tracks - WtE Asia 2020 and 6th Biomass & BioEnergy Asia. Key WtE Asia 2020 presenters are:
· Poyry Energy - Development of WtE projects in South East Asia
· Super Energy - Managing WtE Operations & Supply Chain in Thailand
· Nanyang Technological University - New Waste to Energy Concept in Singapore
· Fulcrum BioEnergy - Developing Waste-to-Jetfuel Facilities
· Plastic Energy - Chemical Recycling Technology to Convert Mixed Plastics Waste into Feedstock for Clean Recycled Plastic
· OMV Refining & Marketing - ReOil - OMV's Pace to Circular Economy
· InfraCo Asia Development - Public Private Partnerships in Infrastructure and panel discussion: 'Project Financing & Bankability Requirement'
· Suez Asia - Innovative Approaches to Comprehensive Waste Management
· China Everbright International - WtE Technology Development for Cleaner Environment & Plans on in Asia
Key sessions in the 6th Biomass & BioEnergy Asia track are:
· Spirit of Biomass Utilization in Indonesia - PT Shabeeh Energy
· Indonesia as a World Player in Wood Pellet Biomass Business - PT. Energi Biomassa Indonesia
· Japanese Importer's Perspective on Asian Biomass Supplies - Hanwa Thailand
· Supplier's Perspective on the Korean RPS (RECs); Impact on Korean's Biomass Imports & Prices - CellMark Asia
· Mitigation of Construction Risks in Biomass Power Plant Projects - Pöyry
· Achieving Zero-Waste in Palm Oil Production Value Chain - Sime Darby Plantation
· Good Wood, Bad Wood (Case studies from New Zealand & Vietnam) - Indufor
· Diversification of Biomass Feedstock Sources for Industrial Applications into Agri-Residues & Woody Encroachment - Hinterland Management
This summit organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT) and supported by The Federation of Thai Industries includes fringe activities:
· Two pre-conference workshops -
"Sustainable Waste to Energy Projects & Structures in Asia"
"Improving Global Competitiveness & Bottom Line: Best Practice for Design, Building/Retrofitting and Operation of a World Class Wood Pellet Mill"
· Site visit: Chonburi Clean Energy Plant
Cellmark is hosting a Networking Cocktail reception for all participants of the summit on 20th February.
