An extra incentive in RESS-1 support scheme

Visit https://www.cornwall-insight.ie/ for further information

The new Renewable Energy Support Scheme (RESS) will provide support to renewable electricity projects in Ireland. The scheme will be a competitive auction-based funding mechanism with a primary focus on cost-effectiveness. The RESS-1 auctions are actively targeting between 1TWh - 3TWh of renewable energy that can be delivered ahead of 2022.

12/12/19, 06:36 AM | Solar & Wind, Energy Storage & Grids | Cornwall Insight

The new Renewable Energy Support Scheme (RESS) will provide support to renewable electricity projects in Ireland. The scheme will be a competitive auction-based funding mechanism with a primary focus on cost-effectiveness. The RESS-1 auctions are actively targeting between 1TWh - 3TWh of renewable energy that can be delivered ahead of 2022.


Analysis of the proposed scheme by Cornwall Insight Ireland shows that there is an additional incentive for those who can deliver quicker than December 2022. If a project can be operational in time for July 2021, they can earn 1.5 years of additional support from the RESS process.

Catherine Edwards, Research Analyst at Cornwall Insight Ireland, said:

"As a rule, wind projects take 12 months to finance and a further 18 months for construction making the December 2022 a sensible deadline if the auction is to take place in June 2020.

"If a project developer is confident that they can deliver in time for July 2021, it is possible that this may impact their bidding strategy. If the project could be delivered ahead of schedule, it would receive an additional 18 months of support if the bid was accepted. This bonus could incentivise developers to bid in lower prices.

"Ultimately, lower bid prices could negatively impact other projects which could be ‘outbid' (undercut) by some of these faster build projects, including solar who are betting on an early delivery date.

"There could be a potential danger for any projects bidding at a low price on the assumption of an extra 1.5 years of support, only to then be unable to deliver their project before the deadline due to circumstances beyond their control."

-Ends

12/12/19, 06:36 AM | Solar & Wind, Energy Storage & Grids | Cornwall Insight
Subscribe to Newsletter
More Solar & Wind News | Stories | Articles

Featured Product

OMNISTAR GAS ANALYZER - Fast accurate analysis from % to sub-ppm in a compact, turnkey benchtop system.

OMNISTAR GAS ANALYZER - Fast accurate analysis from % to sub-ppm in a compact, turnkey benchtop system.

The Pfeiffer Vacuum OmniStar benchtop analysis system offers you a compact footprint, powerful software and Ethernet connectivity. It's the optimum solution for many real-time gas analysis applications. With the OmniStar, Pfeiffer Vacuum offers you a complete solution for gas analysis, in chemical processes, semiconductor industry, metallurgy, fermentation, catalysis, laser technology and environmental analysis. The turnkey OmniStar gas analysis system consists of heated, temperature-regulated gas inlet system, Quadrupole mass spectrometer, a dry diaphragm vacuum pump and HiPace turbopump. Unlike competing methods such as FTIR, OmniStar is suitable for qualitative and quantitative analysis of most gases.
More Products
Feature Your Product