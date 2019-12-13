EDF Renewables North America and Array Technologies Announce New Partnership Deal

Today Array Technologies, market leaders in single-axis solar tracking, and EDF Renewables North America, one of the largest renewable energy developers in North America, announced a new partnership between the two companies. This agreement provides EDF Renewables with nearly two gigawatts of reliable single-axis solar tracking equipment supplied by Array Technologies to deploy on projects they will build, own, and operate over the coming years.



"EDF Renewables is pleased to partner with Array Technologies to deliver competitively-priced, clean energy to its customers," said Kathy Lin, Vice President, Solar and Storage Technology at EDF Renewables. "As long-term owners of solar projects featuring DuraTrack HZ v3 single-axis solar trackers, we value reliability, high uptime, and excellent performance over the life of the solar project."Array's market-leading technology was selected for these projects because of its flexibility and adaptability to fit projects that are yet to be fully specified that EDF Renewables has in their development pipeline."The partnership between Array Technologies and EDF Renewables is a testament to the strength and success of a mature and thriving solar market," said Jeff Krantz, Chief Commercial Officer at Array Technologies. "This deal represents a significant milestone for our company's continued robust growth, and the success of the innovative solutions Array continues to produce."The majority of utility-scale solar projects utilize single-axis solar trackers. In regions with high solar irradiance, trackers can produce a 20 to 30 percent increase in energy output over fixed-tilt systems. The continued adoption of Array Technologies' DuraTrack HZ v3 solar trackers comes down to economics and reliability over the lifetime of the solar asset.EDF Renewables is one of the largest renewable energy developers in North America with 16 gigawatts of wind, solar, and storage projects developed throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.About Array TechnologiesArray Technologies, Inc. is the leading solar tracking solutions and services provider for utility-scale projects. With efficient installation and terrain flexibility coupled with high reliability, durability, and performance, Array delivers the best project returns in the industry. As the chosen tracker for more than 30 GW years of energy production, Array's products have been optimized through unparalleled experience garnered over three decades. Array Technologies is headquartered in the United States with offices in Europe, Central America, and Australia.About EDF Renewables:EDF Renewables North America is a market leading independent power producer and service provider with over 30 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distributed solutions: solar, solar+storage, EV charging and energy management; and asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial skills to maximize performance of generating projects. EDF Renewables' North American portfolio consists of 16 GW of developed projects and 10 GW under service contracts. EDF Renewables is a subsidiary of EDF Renouvelables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com