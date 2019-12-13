Noodoe EV Charging Technology To Be Featured at CES – Charger’s OS Technology Highlights ‘Taiwan Excellence’ Booth

Noodoe EV, a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging technology, will highlight its smart OS technology as part of the Taiwan Excellence Booth at the Consumer Electronics Show January 7-10, 2020 in Las Vegas. The booth is located at LVCC South Hall 4 - Booth 36021. Registration for meetings and demos with Noodoe EV can be found at http://www.noodoe.com/ces-meeting-registration



Last month, Noodoe EV was recipient of an award by Taiwan Excellence, a leader in promoting and recognizing innovative Taiwanese brands and products. The annual ‘Excellence Award' represents the highest achievement awarded to Taiwanese products and is given to companies bringing revolutionary and high quality innovations to market. Noodoe was singled out for its service automation solutions (EV charging stations) that transform parking lots into hands-off revenue generators."We are humbled being named one of Taiwan's most innovative companies," says Noodoe EV CEO Jennifer Chang. "We are also excited to start off 2020 highlighting our technology at Taiwan Excellences' CES booth. It's great to continue bringing our innovative chargers to the North American market, helping the world continue its transition to electric transportation." According to Chang, business is surging for Noodoe EV, which in 2019 saw a record number of orders for its charging stations in the US, including hotels, real estate developments and casinos.The Noodoe EV S1000, a Level 2 commercial charging station, encapsulates what makes the company different. At the heart of the station is the Noodoe EV OS, one of the world's most advanced cloud-based operating systems, serving as the "brain" that fully automates the 24/7 service delivery and universal payment processing. With Noodoe EV OS, any EV driver can charge their vehicle, and select their preferred payment method, without having to set up an account. As automotive centers and repair shops begin servicing the growing number of electric vehicles on the roads, shops can install EV charging stations at their locations to ensure that customers leave in a fully charged vehicle after they come in for repairs. The Noodoe EV S1000 is fully autonomous and doesn't require any additional staff training.About Noodoe EVNoodoe EV is on a mission to make the world greener by accelerating the world's transition to electric transportation. In this quest, we produce well-designed EV charging infrastructure solutions that help construction, retail, hospitality industries and public sectors be part of the global zero-emission revolution.Through innovation Noodoe empowers businesses to turn their parking lots into profitable charging stations. We enable hotels to become recharging sanctuaries that attract high-value patrons. The company also provides charging infrastructure, enabling governments and energy companies to build eco-friendly "smart cities." Beyond automobiles, Noodoe's endeavors extend to motorcycles; through innovation we partner with global brands to bring the electric riding experience to consumers worldwide. Noodoe provides products and services used in 110 countries.About Taiwan ExcellenceThe symbol of Taiwan Excellence was established in 1992 by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs, and subsequently the Taiwan Excellence Selection was launched the following year. The selection is based on the distinct criteria of R&D, quality, design, and marketing. Products that have been selected for the Taiwan Excellence Awards would serve as examples of the domestic industries and be promoted by the government in the international market in an effort to shape the creative image for Taiwanese businesses. This year marks the 27th selection, making the symbol of Taiwan Excellence a prestigious brand for enterprises in Taiwan to strive and be recognized by, and is highly reputed throughout the world. Please visit http://www.taiwanexcellence.org for more information.To learn more about Taiwan Excellence, visit https://www.taiwanexcellence.org/en.Please visit http://www.moea.gov.tw and http://www.taitra.org.tw for more information.