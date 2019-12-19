Accucode and RCAM Technologies Announce 3D Concrete Printing Plans for Offshore Wind Turbines

Accucode, Inc. and RCAM Technologies announced their plans to develop wind energy components using 3D printed concrete. Accucode is a leading technology integrator and IT service provider and RCAM Technologies specializes in mega-scale concrete construction methods.



This announcement comes after RCAM Technologies secured $250,000 from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade's (COEDIT) Advanced Industries Accelerator Grant Program. The grant was awarded to RCAM Technologies for developing a 3D concrete printed wind turbine foundation that will reduce offshore deployment costs by up to $4M per foundation and $400M per wind plant. RCAM will use the funding to expand its 3D concrete printing capabilities at two partner locations: the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in Golden, CO and Accucode's new facility in Colorado Springs, CO."This grant will allow us to establish large scale 3D concrete printing capabilities in Colorado and utilize NREL's world-class testing facilities to advance our technologies," says Jason Cotrell, CEO of RCAM Technologies.RCAM will first install a large-scale 3D concrete printing system at NREL where they will begin fabricating the fixed-bottom support structures for offshore wind turbines. After manufacturing and assembly processes have been tested, the 3D concrete printer will be moved to Colorado Springs for further R&D by Accucode's 3D printing divisions: Accucode 3D and The 3D Printing Store. Then, Accucode's team of engineers and concrete printing experts will use the equipment to develop and test 3D concrete printing for a variety of renewable energy and civil infrastructure applications."3D technology is in the process of disrupting how we make everything, including commercial construction. Accucode 3D and The 3D Printing Store are proud to partner with RCAM to lead the way," says Accucode CEO, Kevin Price.About Accucode, Inc.Accucode, Inc. is one of the largest and fastest growing private companies in the United States. Accucode is a leading technology systems integrator and software company specializing in the application of mobile computing, networks, AIDC, 3D printing technologies, and artificial intelligence. Accucode, Inc. is a technology disruption platform that applies to almost any industry or problem set. For more information, visit https://accucode.com/.About Accucode 3DFounded in 2015, Accucode 3D offers cutting-edge 3D printers and 3D scanners to businesses involved in a variety of industrial applications, ranging from engineering and manufacturing to dental and aerospace. Accucode 3D works with 3D printer vendors and 3D resellers, offering boutique distribution services to help grow their business. By leveraging an experienced team of technicians and well-established depot centers in the United States, Accucode 3D is uniquely qualified to help 3D resellers and vendors grow their footprint across North America. For more information about Accucode 3D, visit http://www.accucode3d.com.About The 3D Printing StoreEstablished in November 2012 by cofounders Debra Wilcox and Kenton Kuhn, The 3D Printing Store was one of the first brick and mortar locations to offer face-to-face 3D design, 3D scanning, and 3D printing services to businesses and consumers. That model has grown to encompass multiple printer technologies, casting and molding, and assemblies that serve an expanding customer base. This includes aerospace companies, manufacturers and growth companies that need fast, reliable and accurate design and print services. A broad customer base includes first-time product developers, industry specific prototypes and tooling, production parts and support for students and educators who are envisioning the future. For more information, visit http://www.the3dprintingstore.com.About RCAM TechnologiesFounded to develop concrete additive manufacturing technologies initially for wind energy technologies, RCAM's vision for wind energy is to develop land-based and offshore wind turbine towers and substructures up to 200-m tall at half the cost of conventional tall tower technologies. RCAM Technologies' team, partners, and advisors have been carefully selected to provide world-leading expertise in key disciplines needed to dominate industrial concrete additive manufacturing markets.