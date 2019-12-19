Distributed Solar Development Unveils Custom Solar Canopy That Enabled MGM Springfield’s LEED Platinum Certification

Distributed Solar Development (DSD) today announced the completion of a custom solar canopy it designed and built for MGM Springfield in Springfield, Massachusetts. The canopy enabled the property's United States Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED™) New Construction Platinum level certification—the first for a gaming resort.



The canopy will contribute to MGM's stated goal of reducing carbon emissions per square foot by 45% by 2025, using a 2007 baseline. Built with U.S.-made Nucor steel and a proprietary water management system, the 1.382MW solar canopy sits atop the roof deck of the MGM Springfield's parking garage. It's expected to generate more than 1,600 megawatt hours of electricity and reduce the property's annual carbon footprint by approximately 410 metric tons of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent)."Our challenge was to design an efficient solar canopy that fit aesthetically with the magnificent MGM Springfield and could be installed at a cost that would deliver savings to MGM under a Power Purchase Agreement," said Ben Jones, Canopy Team Leader & Director of Engineering at Distributed Solar Development. "We were able to find the sweet spot of electrical, structural, and installation efficiency that's not only cost effective but stamps MGM as an environmental leader."The solar canopy is one of the first projects to be financed by DSD's new $250 million fund for distributed generation, first announced in October. The fund will help DSD meet growing demand from commercial and industrial clients for clean, renewable energy. It allows DSD to become a one-stop solution for assessing and designing, installing, operating, and maintaining distributed solar assets."We selected DSD for this project not only for its deep roots in GE's 125-year history in power generation, but also for its extensive experience in the region and its roster of top solar industry talent," said Michael Mathis, President at MGM Springfield. "Our LEED Platinum certification shows what happens when we live our values and make sustainability and renewable energy a cornerstone of our business."About Distributed Solar DevelopmentDistributed Solar Development (DSD) is part of the evolution to cleaner, secure, more customer-focused energy. As a highly experienced developer with a deep bench of solar industry talent, DSD provides customized turnkey PV energy and energy storage solutions to businesses, enterprises and institutions throughout North America. From analysis, through design and finance, to commercial operation and asset ownership, DSD delivers its customers long-term economic value that has real environmental impact. To learn more, visit dsdrenewables.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.About MGM SpringfieldMGM Springfield covers three city blocks in the heart of downtown Springfield, Mass. As the world's first LEED™ Platinum-certified gaming resort, MGM Springfield ignites a cultural and economic renaissance in a historic New England city by seamlessly blending new design with restored historic buildings. The resort offers more than 125,000 square feet of gaming space, a 250-room boutique hotel on Main Street, superior spa services, diverse retail and inspired dining headlined by award-winning Chef Michael Mina's Cal Mare. MGM Springfield also features a seven-screen Regal luxury cinema complex, bowling lanes, a seasonal skating rink and outdoor marketplace displaying local art, events and talent. The property opened on August 24, 2018. For additional information, please visit mgmspringfield.com.