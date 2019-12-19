Independent Power Producer Solar Frontier Americas Completes Financing for 210 MWp Solar Project in California

Solar Frontier Americas (SFA), the US-based renewable energy business of Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd, announced today it has closed on the tax equity commitment and debt financing for its 210 MWp Mustang Two solar project in Kings County, California.



More Headlines Articles

Lenders for the approximately $176 million construction-to-term facility are KeyBank N.A. and Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Morgan Stanley Renewables Inc. has committed to make up to $120 million in tax equity financing for Mustang Two. CohnReznick Capital served as financial advisor and Stoel Rives served as Solar Frontier Americas' counsel in the deal.Located on a 1,400 acre site, the Mustang Two project is currently under construction and is slated to begin commercial operation in 2020. Once complete, the project will be owned and operated by Solar Frontier Americas."Obtaining financing from these top tier lenders and tax equity provider is yet another major milestone and accomplishment for Solar Frontier Americas' IPP and development business. SFA and our parent company, Idemitsu, continue to expand our US business with extraordinary partners dedicated to the growth of renewable power," said Charles Pimentel, CEO of Solar Frontier Americas' IPP business unit."KeyBanc Capital Markets is also pleased to serve as an arranger on the financing to support Solar Frontier Americas in this milestone project," said Andrew Redinger, Manager Director & Group Head, Utilities Power & Renewables at KeyBanc Capital Markets.The 210 MWp solar farm represents SFA's largest project and financing to date. Recent projects include the acquisition of a 100 MW solar farm in Colorado and a 50.5 MW project in Stanislaus County, California."Mizuho is proud to partner with Solar Frontier Americas, an important Japan-based global client relationship," said Naoki Matsunaga, Vice President of Project Finance at Mizuho Bank, Ltd. "As the first Asian bank to adopt the Equator Principles, Mizuho is focused on finding and financing such innovative renewable energy projects. It is especially gratifying that part of the deal is supplying energy to one of California's community choice aggregators, amplifying the benefit in a state with pressing renewable energy goals.""We are proud to partner with Solar Frontier Americas to continue developing and investing in the growth of renewable energy in the U.S.," said Jorge Iragorri, Managing Director at Morgan Stanley.The renewable power generated by Mustang Two will be sold through power purchase agreements with Peninsula Clean Energy, which serves San Mateo County, and Modesto Irrigation District. The combined energy generation from the two contracts will power 37,500 homes with clean electricity.About Solar Frontier AmericasSolar Frontier Americas (SFA), a U.S. based subsidiary of Idemitsu, is a growing independent power producer and solar development firm. The vertically-integrated energy company acquires, develops, owns and operates high-yield, utility-scale solar power generation plants; selling the clean energy to help communities both economically and ecologically live in healthier environments. With offices in California and Nevada, SFA continues to develop its growing pipeline of over 1 GW of utility-scale projects.About KeyCorpKeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $146.7 billion at September 30, 2019. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of over 1,100 branches and more than 1,500 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit www.key.com. KeyBank is Member of FDIC.About Mizuho BankMizuho Americas is a leading financial institution comprising several legal entities, which together offer clients corporate and investment banking, financing, securities, treasury services, asset management, research and more. With professionals in offices throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Chile, Mizuho's operations in the Americas connect a broad client base of major corporations, financial institutions and public sector groups to local markets and a vast global network. Learn more at mizuhoamericas.com. Mizuho Americas is an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Mizuho Financial Group is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, offering comprehensive financial and strategic services including private banking and venture capital through its subsidiaries. The group has over 900 offices and 60,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia. As of December 31, 2018, its total assets were $1.8 trillion. Learn more about Mizuho Financial Group at www.mizuho-fg.com.About Morgan StanleyMorgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.