More Than 90 Percent of Consumers in the U.S. Want a Utility Takeover

On the heels of California's largest utility CEO expecting more frequent power shutoffs for another five years, Westhaven Inc. today revealed the results of its Consumer Sentiment on the Current State of the Utility Industry. The study of thousands of consumers in the U.S. examined the impact of power outages and how people feel about the health of the utility industry. The research discovered that a staggering 90 percent of the people are in favor of California's largest utility to step down. In fact, more than 57 percent of participants disapprove of the power shutdowns, while over 59 percent anticipate more outages in 2020.



"The power struggle is real - and homes are no longer a safe haven for millions of people. This is not the new normal"Tweet this"The power struggle is real - and homes are no longer a safe haven for millions of people. This is not the new normal," said Brett Joerger, CEO of Westhaven Inc. "With mandatory rolling blackouts and evacuations scheduled, this will only cause more devastation, increase homelessness and disrupt everyday life. We need to put power back in the hands of the people, empower energy independence, and power through the dark times together."The big takeaways include:95 percent of consumers want to generate their own power.91 percent of consumers want to upgrade their home with an ultra-reliable energy system.65 percent of consumers will pay $5,000 to $20,000 for more reliable power.84 percent of consumers believe the grid is fixable.82 percent of consumers think climate change is real.Survey respondents offered a national view from all regions in the United States. Responses also reflect the differences in perspectives depending on the consumers' status as the primary household decision maker or homeowner, with 64 percent of participants as the decision maker, 15 percent as the homeowner, and 21 percent identified as other.Our dedicated team of energy pros are always on standby to discuss how you can achieve Power A.L.I., which is Absolutus Libertas Imperium - complete freedom and power. To learn more about how you can be utility free today, call us at (888) 575-4112, or visit westhavensolar.com.About Westhaven Inc.Westhaven Inc. is an award winning, complete energy solution provider, helping homes and businesses achieve energy independence. Licensed experts in Residential, Commercial & Agricultural Solar Panel Installation, Power Battery Storage, Roofing, Heating & Air-Conditioning, and Generators, Westhaven's unparalleled craftsmanship emPOWERs you to power your future now.