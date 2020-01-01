Advanced Biofuel Center Releases Calendar of Biofuel Training Events for the year 2020

The knowledge arm of Advanced Biofuel Center (ABC), Biodiesel Business Academy is proudly presenting its calendar of Events and training Programmes scheduled in year 2020 on nonfood oil based biofuels. The BBA has proud to present the industry's leading training portfolio developed specifically to focus on the needs of commercially-minded business executives from both within and beyond the green energy industries.



The Advanced Biofuel Center is a bioenergy crop research and development company that has established the Biodiesel Business Academy to provide quality, impartial, informative and enjoyable advanced-level training with enhanced technology in the field of biodiesel production.ABC believe that biodiesel can reduce dependence on petroleum, help address climate change and boost domestic economies. Biodiesel from a variety of feedstocks can meet contemporary needs for environmental stewardship, economic prosperity, and quality of life without compromising the ability of future generations to meet these needs for them. We are confident that scientific advancements can demonstrate, preserve, and enhance biodiesel's ability to help meet the food, feed, fiber, and energy needs of the futureEvents CalendarFeb. 28-29, Jaipur, India: Biodiesel Group TrainingMarch 21, Jaipur, India: One Day Biodiesel Basic Training ProgrameApril 25-26, Jaipur, India: Biodiesel Production Technology TrainingMay 25-29, Jaipur India: 5 days Biodiesel Business School / Mini MBA in Biodiesel BusinessJune 20-21, Jaipur India: Global Jojoba World 2020: 2 Day Jojoba State of Art International WorkshopJuly 12, Jaipur, India: Moringa Field DayJuly 25-26, Jaipur, India: Global Pongamia World 2020: 2 Day Pongamia State of Art International WorkshopJuly 1-31, Customized Biodiesel Group Trainings +10August 25-29, Jaipur, India: GLOBAL BIODIESEL CROPSPHERE 2020: Global Jatropha World Integrated Nonfood Biodiesel Farming & Technology Training ProgrammeSep 12-13, Jaipur, India: GLOBAL CASTOR WORLD 2020Oct. 24-25, Jaipur, India: ALGAE BIODIESEL WORLD 2020Nov. 21-23, Jaipur, India: 7TH Global Moringa Meet 2020: 3 Day Moringa State of Art International WorkshopDec. 18-19: ALGAE BIODIESEL CLASS PREMIUM ALGAE BIODIESEL 2 DAYS TRAINING PROGRAMMEThe long-term strategic objective of ABC imitative is to become the pioneer global platform to bring the necessary expertise and assets together to address the issues and challenges in an integrated manner along the entire value chain of nonfood oil-based biofuels across the globe.While releasing the calendar the President Mr. D P Maharshi stated "We are excited by the future of Bio- energy but realistic about the challenges it faces. It is not just technology, but also economics, markets and investment returns that determine how the energy market evolves -and this commercially-focused ethos underlies our training approach."We regularly run courses across the entire nonfood Biofuel Feedstocks, technology, Finance and management renewable to build a sustainable Biofuel industry worldwide and also offer bespoke in-house training/Group training to meet your individual corporate training needs.I hope to be able to welcome you to a ABC's Global Programms on nonfood biodiesel: he further addedFarmers, growers and project developers today, both those in existing businesses and new entrants, live in an environment where they by necessity have to keep an eye on new opportunities. As well, diversification of cropping opportunities, within the limits of good business sense, provides an essential part of risk management in new Biodiesel feedstock farming. Undertaking the research and supporting industries searching for new products is only the first stage of ABC's work. Unless the work is communicated to the widest possible audience the potential of these Biodiesel Crops will never be fully realized. That is why ABC is organizing Global Programme to bring together the expertise and brightest brains to provide the information required for those who want to know more about 2nd generation biodiesel crops. ABC's Programme is aimed at consolidating much of the recent research information into a easy to learn format for those searching for the latest information on Biodiesel Crops.For more visit us or contactDirector TrainingBiodiesel Business Academywww.jatrophaworld.org