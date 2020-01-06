Edina launches new 'super efficient' 10MW MWM genset

The new genset provides exceptionally high electrical efficiency of up to 48 percent and a total efficiency of up to 93 percent, achieving outputs of 9,830kWe to 10,300kWe.



"This innovative new MWM technology will provide higher cost savings and improved environmental performance and resilience for industrial customers and peaking plant developers", said Hugh Richmond, CEO of Edina.The 20-cylinder engine's single-stage turbocharging system and two-stage charge air cooling process, together with a spark plug-operated pre-combustion chamber, deliver excellent efficiency and emissions performance.Due to its modular, space-saving design, the TCG 3042 is ready for immediate on-site installation and can accommodate a multiple genset configuration. It uses 40 per cent fewer components, compared to conventional design, resulting in reduced wear-and-tear of parts and longer maintenance intervals.The TCG 3042 is optimised for CHP applications or Power Generation only projects. Two different coolant circuits can be combined with three thermodynamic engine layouts to maximise flexibility, including ease of switching between summer and winter mode.Hugh Richmond added: "MWM is a world innovator in gas engine technology. As one of its largest customers, we are thrilled to welcome the TCG 3042 to our fleet of supplied, installed and maintained MWM gas engines."Edina is one of a few distributors selected globally to offer the new MWM TCG 3042 gas engine due to our capability in delivering full turnkey EPC contracts for power generation projects, principally within the peaking plant market. Here, we have amassed over 400MW electrical capacity in supplying balancing services to the grid in periods of system stress."Built on almost 150 years of innovation, MWM gas engines are designed for maximum electrical and thermal efficiency, low operating and service costs, and high reliability and availability. Thus, they achieve an efficiency of over 90%.Edina is the official UK and Ireland distributor for MWM manufactured gas engines with outputs rated from 400kWe to 10,300kWe and is a leading supplier, installer and maintenance provider for decentralised gas-fuelled power plants for Combined Heat and Power (CHP), Trigeneration and standby power application.