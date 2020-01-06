Imeon Energy announces compatibility of its Hybrid Solar Inverters with Dyness Energy Storage Systems.

The compatibility of Imeon solar inverters and Dyness's lithium batteries, certified by both actors, allows Imeon Energy to better meet the expectations of its customers who look for safe, reliable storage solution, which in case of Dyness's product comes in an eye-catching IP65 enclosure.



This compatibility gives Imeon Energy an opportunity to strengthen its position in high potential markets such as Australia where Dyness ESS is a particularly well established brand.This yet another compatible battery added to an already wide range of suitable storage solutions upholds Imeon Energy's strategy of becoming a major player in the field of solar and storage microgeneration power plants."For us at Imeon Energy the collaboration with Dyness Clean Energy is an exciting and gratifying business opportunity. The continuous interest of important industry players must be regarded as a recognition of the performance and quality of our products." says Christophe Goasguen, C.E.O. of Imeon Energy who adds "Battery storage is a key element of self-consumption systems. The Imeon / Dyness compatibility allows IMEON installers to offer their customers a reasonably priced high storage capacity systems."Indeed, the Powerbox battery can be purchased in four variants, from 2.4kWh to 9,6kWh capacity, and is also upgradable since multiple Powerboxes can be put in parallel. For its part, the Imeon inverter, equipped with OS. ONE operating system incorporating artificial intelligence and many downloadable applications, will optimize the lifespan of the battery by intelligently adapting charge and discharge schedules.Thus association presents a pragmatic and scalable solution for any photovoltaic system.About Dyness :Dyness Clean Energy Co. Ltd is the manufacturer of energy storage systems native to Xi'an City in China. Dyness's mission is to promote a healthy energy chain at a reasonable cost, facilitating the transition towards green energy production for users and utilities alike. The Dyness Powerbox employs LiFePO4 battery chemistry and while it comes in four standard sizes (2,4kWh, 4,8kWh, 7,2kWh and 9,6kWh) the standard boxes can be put in parallel to further extend the storage capacity.About IMEON ENERGY :Since 2013 IMEON ENERGY has been active in the field of power electronics and conversion of energy. The company develops intelligent inverters dedicated to photovoltaic installations for self-consumption with storage. The IMEON inverter is an essence of technology and innovation which integrates modern technologies such as artificial intelligence which in charge of optimizing the yields and lifespan of storage systems. The IMEON inverter allows a simultaneous use of several energy sources, ensuring a constant, uninterrupted supply of power. IMEON solutions are available in more than 70 countries through a network of 40 distributors.