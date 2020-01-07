ALTE ANNOUNCES 9TH ANNUAL SOLAR INSTALLER CONFERENCE

Boxborough, Massachusetts (January 7, 2019) - altE Store, the leading distributor of solar panels and solar power products in the Northeast, announced the 2020 altE Solar Installer Conference will be held February 25-26, 2020, at the Devens Common Center in Devens, MA. An additional day of 2020 National Electric Code (NEC) update training will be offered preceding the conference on February 24. Early Bird pricing is available until Friday January 17. To purchase tickets, visit the Conference's eventbrite page. For detailed breakout session information, visit altE's event page.



The two-day main conference will feature some of the most successful and innovative manufacturers in the renewable energy industry, showcasing their products and solutions in the exhibit hall. The conference will also have an extensive offering of training seminars in a warm and friendly setting - focused on providing solar installers the opportunity to see new products and earn NABCEP Continuing Education Credits (CEUs). Between trainings, there will be opportunities to network with other solar professionals, and with representatives from the solar industry's leading vendors and manufacturers.altE CEO Sascha Deri said "We get really excited each year because this conference is a great way to bring the solar installer community together physically, share ideas, get the latest on code requirements for each state and learn about the latest solar product developments. You can be new to the field or have 30, 40 years of experience, everyone learns something at this conference."Sponsors include Schneider Electric, OutBack Power, MidNite Solar, Sol-Ark, Blue Sky Energy, Simpliphi Power, Crown Battery, Trojan Battery, Q Cells, and Victron Energy. They and other manufacturers will be exhibiting at this year's conference. In addition to solar installers and electrical inspectors from across the Northeast, past attendees have traveled from as far away as the Caribbean, California and even Japan.The 2020 altE Solar Installer Conference will be held at the Devens Common Center in Devens, MA, just an hour from Boston. The Center is conveniently located off I-495, at 31 Andrews Parkway, Devens, MA 01434. altE has secured special pricing for selected rooms within the Center, at the Hilton Garden Inn and SpringHill Suites by Marriott. Conference attendees are responsible for making their own reservations directly with the hotels and can get these discounted rates by mentioning "alternative energy" during booking.About altE StoreFounded in 1999, altE, Inc. has catered to customers on every continent of the globe. altE fulfills its motto, "Making Renewable Do-able," by offering cost-competitive, high-quality renewable energy products and educational services to a broad spectrum of the public, wholesalers, and professional solar installers. altE's headquarters is located at 330 Codman Hill Road in Boxborough, Massachusetts. For more information visit their website at https://www.altestore.com/store/ or contact Toll Free (877) 878-4060.