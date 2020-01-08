ACORE Statement on CLEAN Future Act Discussion Draft

"The CLEAN Future Act reflects the kind of scientifically-driven legislative approach we will need to start tackling the climate crisis. While this Discussion Draft leaves room for further contribution and refinement, this is a thoughtful, constructive and serious initiative. We look forward to working with Chairmen Pallone, Tonko, Rush and the rest of Congress to fashion smart federal policy that accelerates the transition to a renewable energy economy."



About ACORE:Founded in 2001, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) is the nation's premier pan-renewable organization uniting finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. For more information, please visit www.acore.org.