ACORE Statement on CLEAN Future Act Discussion Draft
Statement from Gregory Wetstone, President and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy
"The CLEAN Future Act reflects the kind of scientifically-driven legislative approach we will need to start tackling the climate crisis. While this Discussion Draft leaves room for further contribution and refinement, this is a thoughtful, constructive and serious initiative. We look forward to working with Chairmen Pallone, Tonko, Rush and the rest of Congress to fashion smart federal policy that accelerates the transition to a renewable energy economy."
About ACORE:
Founded in 2001, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) is the nation's premier pan-renewable organization uniting finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. For more information, please visit www.acore.org.