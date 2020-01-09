Discover heat network regulation and compliance updates

The Office for Product Safety & Standards , which is now responsible for enforcing the Heat Network (Metering and Billing) Regulations (HNMBR), will brief delegates on the latest legislation updates at the seminar.



Enforcement Manager Mili Malic will share findings from the recent HNMBR consultation, which included proposals for a new cost-effectiveness tool to assess the viability of retrofitting final customer meters to existing non-metered buildings. The consultation also included proposals to extend the scope of current heat metering requirements, with the aim of making further improvements to accuracy, maintenance and billing.Mili Malik will also explain changes to the Duty of Notification process. This affects all heat suppliers, who are required to re-submit their heat scheme details every four years, with most heat network operators now reaching their four-year compliance anniversary and required to take urgent action.Paul Dight, Partner for Addleshaw Goddard, will brief heat scheme owners from housing associations, local authorities and the private development market, on the steps they must take to ensure full compliance with the metering and billing regulations. He will look at potential improvements to the regulations and their interface with the likely regulatory regime.Ian Allan, Head of Market Strategy for Switch2, will share best practice on how heat network operators are rising to the compliance challenge and using game changing new digital technologies to transform their heat metering and billing strategies.He will explain how smart heat metering is helping to supply advanced data analytics to achieve full real-time visibility of heat network performance. This is leading to huge efficiency improvements and enhancing customer service for residents, leading to impressive cost and carbon savings.Currently, the Heat Network Billing and Metering Regulations make it mandatory to fit final customer meters and point of entry meters in new build heat network developments and most major refurbishment projects. In addition, customers must be billed using actual meter readings, rather than estimates, and billing information must be transparent and informative.For further details on our seminars contact Switch2 on 0330 053 5599