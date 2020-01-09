PRYSMIAN SUPPORTS THE RENEWABLE ENERGY INDUSTRY WORLDWIDE

Milan, 9 January 2020 - Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, has been awarded a contract by Dongfang Electric Corporation (DEC), one of the biggest state-owned enterprises in China and one of the world's largest power generation equipment manufacturers and project contractors.



The contract includes the supply of cables for DEC's newest 10 MW offshore wind turbine prototype that will be installed in China Three Gorges Corporation's Xinghuawan wind farm in the Fujian province, China. Cables will be manufactured in the Group's plant located in Tianjin, China.With a development period of over 10 years, the wind power market in China is now going through a phase of strategic transformation in which offshore is becoming more and more supported by the Chinese government. Therefore, larger capacity turbines are suitable and preferred for China's Southern and Eastern coastal areas for greater efficiency and lower integrated costs.The successful development of this turbine does not only represent a major step ahead for China's independent R&D capabilities on large-capacity wind turbines, but it is also, and most of all, a milestone for DEC to strategically transition their focus to the offshore market.The new mega-turbine is the first of this type in Asia and is developed for the offshore wind areas along China's southeast coast. It is a direct-drive permanent-magnet offshore turbine, able to resist 77 m/s typhoon winds and has a 185 m blade diameter. This turbine can generate 4 GWh of power each year (with 10 m/s wind), reducing coal consumption by 13,000 tons and carbon emissions by 3,500 tons."We are very proud to take part in the increasingly strategic transformation of the wind power industry", stated Francesco Fanciulli, Prysmian Group Business Energy SVP.This award reconfirms Prysmian's approach as a 360° partner in the renewable power industry, able to supply from turbine tower and nacelle cables, to inter-array and export cables, installation, project management and up to monitoring systems and solutions. In 2019 the Group has been awarded with several projects like Provence Grand Large, Vineyard Wind, DolWin 5, Hollandse Kust Zuid III & IV and Empire Wind. Recently the Group has also been awarded a global contract for the full year 2020 to supply wind turbine tower and nacelle cables and assemblies by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, world leader in the wind power industry.Prysmian GroupPrysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales exceeding €11 billion, about 29,000 employees in over 50 countries and 112 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index.