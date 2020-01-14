Cornwall Insight Australia appoints Alba Ruiz Leon as Managing Director

Cornwall Insight Australia is pleased to announce the appointment of Alba Ruiz Leon as Managing Director. With the responsibility of Cornwall Insight's Australian business, Alba will play a key role in supporting the company's growth in Australia.



Alba has over 15 years of energy market experience, including more than 12 years of practical exposure in the APAC region. Alba's recent experience includes projects such as developing, constructing and operating the largest Australian solar farm, Limondale 349 MWp in New South Wales.Cornwall Insight is a pre-eminent provider of energy market intelligence that creates clarity for key stakeholders involved in the energy sector. It delivers to customers through its consultancy, training and subscription insight services. Cornwall Insight has been active in building its Australian business since the middle of 2019, working with both private and public sector stakeholders.Commenting on the appointment, Gareth Miller CEO of Cornwall Insight, said, "I am delighted that Alba will be joining us as our Managing Director in Australia. Alba's experience, leadership capabilities, values and strong knowledge of the energy sector will be key assets in driving forward our big ambitions in Australia. She will head up an impressive team of market experts already delivering excellent insight to our Australian customers, and together I am sure the business will go from strength to strength."Alba Ruiz Leon added, "I am honoured to have been appointed Managing Director for Cornwall Insight Australia. It is an exciting time to be joining Cornwall Insight as it transforms into a truly global company. In all the countries it has worked, Cornwall Insight has always pioneered the highest quality independent research and analysis for the energy sector, and helped customers successfully navigate complex markets. Australia is no different.""I look forward to working with some of the most passionate and knowledgeable people in our industry, and with our diverse and expanding client base. Together, I am sure we can make a real difference in a market being reshaped by dramatic and continual change."Brief BiographyAlba Ruiz Leon brings a wealth of expertise to her new role at Cornwall Insight. She has held executive positions for the energy industry at innogy Renewables Australia, VESTAS Australia & New Zealand, EnergyAustralia and ACCIONA Energy Oceania and consulting companies such as AMO Renewables, GHD Advisory and AUSENCO. Alba brings practical experience from the industry side, with good understanding of their needs and requirements, having had exposure to the distributed energy market, balancing hybrid energy solutions, how to transition to a low carbon energy future while maintaining system strength, reliability and flexibility where the sector in Australia is in its most dynamic transition.Most recently Alba was Managing Director for innogy Renewables Australia (Subsidiary of RWE) where she led a team of 15 staff, covering the Asset Management, Construction, Operations, Finances, Commercial, Business Development, Regulatory, Policy and Marketing teams. Alba established the business in the new country from scratch, hired the team, established systems and processes and made the office operative to be able to construct, connect and operate the largest solar farm in Australia.