Humless Unveils 5kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate 4,000 Cycle Battery

Humless today introduced the 5kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate 4,000 cycle battery, the newest addition to its line of energy storage solutions for home and commercial use. The Humless 5kWh, based on Lithium Iron Phosphate technology, offers the longest life and minimum power loss of any similar Lithium battery on the market today. The 5kWh is set for unveiling at the Solar Power International (SPI) Solar, Storage, and Smart Energy Expo in San Francisco.



"We've worked hard to perfect this energy storage product," states Glenn Jakins, CEO for Humless. "Our product testing has been rigorous to assure that we provide the longest life, safest, and most reliable energy for residential, emergency, or commercial use. We have minimized battery cycling and operating temperatures, while maximizing depth of discharge (DoD) and the greatest universal compatibility."Traditional lead-acid chemistries suffer from "memory" issues which degrade charge capacity over time. If not recharged, they may lose significant charge without even being used. Lithium Iron Phosphate has far less memory issues and holds a charge better over time. The Humless 5kWh features advanced protection from over-discharge, over-current, short circuit, and temperature variations. 5kWh batteries are stackable up to 14 units (70kWh). [Specifications]"Lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries have many characteristics that make them superior to other battery technologies. They are lightweight and versatile. They have a long lifespan [up to 10x more] and a fast recharge rate. They can also withstand cold, heat, collision, and mishandling during charging and discharging without risk of combustion… With electrodes made of non-toxic materials, lithium iron phosphate batteries pose far less risk to the environment than lead-acid batteries. They can also be recycled…" (source: GreenEnergyTimes.org)Good for What Ails California"Two million California power customers were affected in 2019 by PG&E cutting electricity supply during high wind blackout periods," states Jakins. "Electrical utilities in other states are following suit, negatively affecting the U.S. power grid's reliability record. Our energy storage empowers consumers by reducing the threat of blackouts, helping the public take charge of their relationship with the utility."Humless is fueling the evolution of home and commercial power management, and the way contractors offer it. With Humless Universal Energy Management (UEM) installers can connect any brand of panels, inverters, and batteries into one seamless, scalable system. UEM is the power industry's first all-in-one Electrical Storage System (ESS) that intelligently manages the flow of electricity from any source for any use. We apply commercial micro-grid thinking for the residential market, as well as for commercial customers seeking systems for securing the most cost-effective flow of electricity - on or off-grid.