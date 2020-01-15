Taylor Farms Achieves Industry First Sustainability Milestones in Energy Independence and Waste Conservation

Taylor Farms, North America's leading producer of salads and healthy fresh foods, has received the U.S. Green Building Council TRUE platinum zero waste certification at three facilities in California while simultaneously achieving 90 percent energy independence from the utility grid through unique microgrid solutions. Together, their unique suite of investments and programs reduced 175,000 metric ton (MT) of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in just two years, equivalent to 37,000 cars off the road annually.



The three facilities in Monterey County are the first fresh food facilities to achieve the highest level of TRUE zero waste certification, diverting over 95 percent of materials from the environment, incinerators and landfills."Now more than ever before, we are noticing a shift in customers, consumers and business partners to be increasingly more aware of the source of their food and the sustainable practices behind that food production," said Bruce Taylor, Chairman and CEO, Taylor Farms. "We are proud that Taylor Farms is at the forefront of developing and identifying sustainability practices that are breaking down barriers and establishing new norms within the industry. Consumers should be confident that our product offerings are helping them to lead healthy lives while contributing to a healthy environment and healthy communities.""We commend Taylor Farms for their leadership and climate action achievements, which have made a positive impact in our shared sustainability journey," said Townsend Bailey, Director - North America Sustainability, McDonald's.Building an industry first groundbreaking microgrid and Environmental Management System (EMS) takes entrepreneurial drive and strategic partnerships. Taylor Farms proudly partnered with likeminded organizations who share a mission to preserve environmental health. The microgrid energy solutions are made up by renewable and alternative energy sources including solar, wind, fuel cells and cogeneration. Through the support of Concentric Power, Bloom Energy, REC Solar and Foundation Wind Power, Taylor Farms' energy investments have made it possible to reduce the environmental impact while also unlocking financial value.Through the EMS programs, Taylor Farms pledges to roll-out zero waste programs nationally, establishing a new standard for environmental sustainability throughout the country with the support from partners like sustainability consultants, Measure to Improve (MTI). Taylor Farms' dedication to environmental sustainability doesn't stop with these projects. The company has over 10 major sustainability initiatives across North America including solar, wind, fuel cells, cogeneration, zero waste, water recycling and more."When implementing Taylor Farms EMS program, our main goal is to preserve a healthier world for future generations to come. We are so thrilled to have been recognized and receive this historic certification for the work we are doing at these facilities," Nicole Flewell, Director of Sustainability, Taylor Farms. "It's exciting to look forward to the future and start to understand the change that we can have as an industry if we continue to put sustainability at the forefront of our efforts."Taylor Farm's mission is to be North America's favorite maker of salads and healthy fresh foods, and that goal cannot be accomplished without a genuine commitment to responsible practices. Through renewable energy, resource conservation and innovative zero waste programs, the company is raising industry standards to preserve a healthier world for future generations.ABOUT TAYLOR FARMSTaylor Farms is a leading North American producer of salads and healthy fresh foods. Taylor Farms is grounded in a commitment to quality, innovation, sustainability and food safety. Taylor Farms is family owned and based in "The Salad Bowl of the World" Salinas, California. www.taylorfarms.com