U.S. Polysilicon Producers Get Relief in Latest Trump Trade Deal
Today President Trump announced that his administration has come to an agreement on the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement with China for a variety of American products, including U.S. polysilicon.
Following is a statement from John Smirnow, vice president of market strategy, at the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA):
"While this trade deal won't do anything to relax the solar tariffs, it is a positive development for the U.S. solar industry. Polysilicon is the building block of most solar cells on the market and these changes are a great development for American manufacturers who have been hit hard with Chinese duties on their products. Credit to the Trump Administration for cutting a deal that gives relief to U.S. polysilicon production companies. We hope this deal will start a much-needed discussion with the administration about how we can scale back the tariffs on solar products more broadly, while continuing to build American solar manufacturing."
