U.S. Polysilicon Producers Get Relief in Latest Trump Trade Deal

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today President Trump announced that his administration has come to an agreement on the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement with China for a variety of American products, including U.S. polysilicon.



Following is a statement from John Smirnow, vice president of market strategy, at the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA):"While this trade deal won't do anything to relax the solar tariffs, it is a positive development for the U.S. solar industry. Polysilicon is the building block of most solar cells on the market and these changes are a great development for American manufacturers who have been hit hard with Chinese duties on their products. Credit to the Trump Administration for cutting a deal that gives relief to U.S. polysilicon production companies. We hope this deal will start a much-needed discussion with the administration about how we can scale back the tariffs on solar products more broadly, while continuing to build American solar manufacturing."###About SEIA®:Celebrating its 46th anniversary in 2020, the Solar Energy Industries Association® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 242,000 Americans. Through advocacy and education, SEIA® is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.