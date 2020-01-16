UNIRAC, SOLAR STACK DEAL WILL TAKE NON-PENETRATING SOLAR MOUNTING SYSTEM GLOBAL

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, January 15, 2020 - Unirac, Inc., North America's leading manufacturer of PV mounting systems, and Solar Stack, a Florida-based manufacturer of an innovative, non-ballasted, non-penetrating solar mounting solution, have announced an exclusive global license deal for the Solar Stack product. With the signing of this technology deal, the two companies are poised to expand on the momentum set by the founders of Solar Stack.



For more than 20 years, UNIRAC has paced the North American market as the leading provider of PV mounting solutions. The deal with Solar Stack continues Unirac's series of acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and new product and service introductions, part of Unirac's Better Solar Starts HereTM program to provide customers with the best installation experience for residential and commercial solar."We are very excited to announce the partnership with Solar Stack as our quest continues to demonstrate our market leadership," said Peter Lorenz, Unirac CEO. "Continuous improvement and innovation are the keys to pushing the market forward, and this partnership is yet another example of that."Tim and Michelle Graboski, two of Florida's most influential roofing veterans, founded Solar Stack with a singular vision: providing solar installers with a groundbreaking but simple mounting solution that does not penetrate the roof. The founders applied knowledge gained from more than 30 years in the roofing industry and Tim's service on the Florida Building Commission to develop a structural attachment of proven, code-approved commercial foam adhesive that bonds to the roof surface and anchors the patented Solar Stack pedestal. The product is equally well suited for fastened tile roofs, like those in Florida, and commercial flat roofs. It has had tremendous success in Florida, where it holds the most stringent certification for use in High-Velocity Hurricane Zones.Tim Graboski, CEO of Solar Stack, commented: "A partnership with Unirac was the obvious choice, and we felt strongly that they were the ideal partner. We both share a passion and commitment for bringing innovation to the market and serving our customers, and we are very excited to see Solar Stack in the Unirac family of products."Please contact Unirac for information about the application of Solar Stack for your project or for Solar Stack distributors in your area.About Unirac, Inc.UNIRAC is the leading provider of solar PV installation products and services for residential, commercial and light utility solar installation. With more than 20 years of experience serving global solar markets, UNIRAC products have been installed more than 750,000 times and arehelping to provide more than 5 gigawatts of clean, sustainable energy. Proudly headquarteredin Albuquerque, New Mexico, UNIRAC offers products that are installed by leading solarcontractors worldwide. For more information, visit www.unirac.com, follow @Unirac on Twitteror @UniracSolar on Instagram, or connect on Facebook and LinkedIn.About Solar StackSolar Stack is an innovative Florida-based company that manufactures the first non-ballasted,non-penetrating rail-free mounting solutions suited for many different roof applications bothcommercial and residential. For more information, visit www.solarstack.com.