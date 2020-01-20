SMA America is the first and only inverter supplier compliant to new California Energy Commission Rule 21 requirements

The approved inverters listed as compliant with Rule 21 phase two and phase three functions are the Sunny Boy-US, Sunny Tripower CORE1 US and Sunny Boy Storage-US series. This accomplishment required the testing of a gateway protocol using the SunSpec CSIP test procedure. SMA America is the first, and currently the only, inverter supplier listed as compliant with the latest Rule 21 requirements, which become mandatory on March 22.



More Headlines Articles

"SMA customers have a competitive advantage," said Charles Ellis, vice president of sales for SMA America. "They know projects won't be delayed or rejected due to this requirement. Customers can plan with confidence, knowing the interconnection applications will go through."Through Rule 21, California's solar industry will lay the groundwork for greater renewable integration by enabling superior grid stability and utility communication and control. Current state law stipulates California must get 50 percent of its power from renewable sources by 2025 with a goal of reaching 100 percent by 2045. Additionally, these functions open up new opportunities for expanded revenue streams and future business models based on energy asset aggregation and management such as the Virtual Power Plant.As the country's largest state market and leader in renewable energy, California's forward-thinking establishment of Rule 21 requirements is setting the standard for what other states are likely to adopt as their markets grow.