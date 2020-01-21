Solar Industry Statement on Flexible Solar Spending Cap Signed by New Jersey Governor Murphy

WASHINGTON DC and TRENTON NJ - New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today signed legislation that clarifies the state's Board of Public Utilities' (BPU) authority under the Clean Energy Act of 2018. The legislative changes will give the BPU more latitude in calculating the Clean Energy Act's yearly cost caps.



The following is a statement from David Gahl, senior director of northeast state affairs at the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA):"SEIA thanks Governor Murphy for signing this important bill into law. The changes will give the BPU more flexibility in calculating the yearly cost caps, allow for a higher transitional incentive as the current Solar Renewable Energy Credit (SREC) trading program closes, and set the stage for a smooth transition to a long-term incentive program for solar. We appreciate Governor Murphy's commitment to maintaining a strong solar industry in the Garden State and commend the New Jersey Legislature for their work on this critical matter."###About SEIA®:Celebrating its 46th anniversary in 2020, the Solar Energy Industries Association® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 242,000 Americans. Through advocacy and education, SEIA® is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.