McCarthy Building Companies to hire hundreds of local workers for construction of Assembly Solar Project in Michigan

PHOENIX and SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (Jan. 23, 2020) - McCarthy Building Companies Inc. plans to hire more than 200 craft workers and 100 general laborers for Ranger Power's Assembly Solar Project in Hazelton and Venice townships. The project - Michigan's largest solar farm - is expected to create more than 300 jobs during construction.



"The Assembly Solar Project will provide clean, renewable energy to Michiganders while creating clean energy jobs in the region," said Paul Harris, president of Ranger Power. "We're excited to see construction begin on the Assembly Solar Project and we appreciate the continued support from the local community."McCarthy plans to hire more than 300 craft workers and general laborers to construct the project, the majority of whom are being recruited from the local community, and is seeking applicants for positions ranging from entry level to experienced, including laborers, operators, crew leads, electricians and journeyman electricians.Area residents interested in working on the construction of the Assembly Solar Project should visit www.McCarthy.com/careers/search, and enter "solar" to find job postings.To train entry level laborers or those new to the growing solar industry, McCarthy is implementing principles of Training Within Industry (TWI), a program originally developed by United States Department of War in the 1940s to help re-train workers quickly and reliably on moderately complex tasks.Through its TWI solar program, McCarthy applies its "Learn. Perform. Repeat." methodology and offers highly effective and efficient training to workers with little or no experience in solar installations. By deploying TWI and lean construction principles on solar projects from coast to coast, McCarthy is overcoming the biggest challenge faced by the construction industry today and successfully training its solar workforce."We are continually working to incorporate more sustainable construction practices into our projects and hire and train locally to be the best builder of clean energy solutions in the nation," said Scott Canada, senior vice president of McCarthy's Renewable Energy group. "We are grateful to team up with sustainable-minded solar owners that understand the value of solar infrastructure."Since 2010, McCarthy's Renewable Energy group has completed or is in the process of constructing more than 45 utility-scale clean energy projects in communities across the country, delivering a combined capacity of more than 2.7 Gigawatts (GW) of clean energy production and over 320 MW of energy storage. Nationally, McCarthy provides Engineer, Procure, Construct (EPC) services on utility-scale solar projects for private solar developers and utilities, helping them deliver cost-effective clean energy to the communities they serve.The Assembly Solar Project, which is being developed on a 1,200-acre site of primarily fields and vacant land, received broad community support throughout the planning process. It is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 394,000 tons annually in the short term - equivalent to the yearly emissions of 77,702 cars.About McCarthy Building CompaniesMcCarthy Building Companies, Inc. is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country - with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. With an unrelenting focus on safety and a comprehensive quality program that span all phases of every project, McCarthy utilizes industry-leading design phase and construction techniques combined with value-add technology to maximize outcomes. Repeatedly honored as a Best Place to Work and Healthiest Employer, McCarthy is ranked the 12th largest domestic builder (Engineering News-Record, May 2019). With approximately 3,700 salaried employees and craft professionals, the firm has offices in St. Louis, Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Kansas City, Kan.; Omaha, Neb.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Dallas, Houston; and San Diego, Newport Beach, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned. More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.