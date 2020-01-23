U.S. Battery SpeedCaps™ Go Beyond Venting Deep-Cycle Battery Cells

If you are using deep-cycle, flooded lead-acid batteries as a cost-effective means of storing solar, or wind energy, you'll notice that each battery has vent caps on the top. These are designed to allow the escape of gases formed inside the battery when it is being charged and to limit the escape of electrolyte during normal operation. During regular maintenance, removing and reinstalling the vent caps run the possibility that may not be properly reinstalled. This could allow electrolyte to spill over onto the battery and cause corrosion on terminals and surrounding areas.



More Headlines Articles

To improve on the standard battery vent cap, U.S. Battery SpeedCaps™ are designed with a cantilever-style closure that is attached to three or four battery cell caps. This design allows all the caps to be easily removed with a single twist. The design not only makes the removal of the battery caps easier, it also ensures that they are properly seated when being replaced. The locking ramp on top self-adjusts to maintain compression between the sealing gasket and vent well surface for the life of the battery. SpeedCaps™ are designed to make your job of battery maintenance as hassle-free as possible while also maintaining a proper seal and gas venting during use.Proper venting is critical during charging when gas is being generated within the electrolyte and bubbles to the surface helping to mix the electrolyte. To prevent electrolyte from escaping past the vent caps, U.S. Battery SpeedCaps™ feature 0.750-inch diameter porous discs that assure proper venting while maintaining flame retardance to prevent gas ignition inside the battery. They also have four separate vent holes that decrease backpressure and prevent internal pressure buildup.Since vent caps are removed and replaced frequently during regular battery maintenance, U.S. Battery SpeedCaps™ are designed with a larger diameter flange. The enlarged flange ensures even pressure on the surface of the sealing gasket while maintaining a tight fit between the barrel and cylinder to eliminate side-to-side movement and the chance for the misalignment of the gasket onto the sealing surface. The SpeedCap™ design also features a double-sided internal baffle with multi-directional channels and a sloped center hole return drain, all designed to route battery electrolyte back into the cell.With all these safeguards in place, U.S. Battery SpeedCaps™ are an example one of the many details the company adds to its products to ensure they provide optimum performance and cycle life compared to other deep-cycle batteries on the market.