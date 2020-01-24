Advisory: American Wind Energy Association to Host Panel on Climate Change and Iowa’s Wind Energy Leadership in Advance of the First-In-The-Nation Caucuses

Des Moines, IA - On Monday, January 27th, the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) will host a panel event featuring Iowa business leaders and renewable energy experts discussing the critical role of Iowa's wind energy leadership in addressing climate change. The Des Moines event, "Climate Policy: Leading the Way with Renewable Energy," will be moderated by WHO-TV Political Director Dave Price and featured on POLITICO.com.



The issue of climate change remains a top priority with presidential candidates just days before Iowans take part in the First-In-The-Nation Caucuses. Iowa has become a national leader in wind, one of the fastest growing and cheapest forms of new electricity generation, and ranks near the top in installed wind capacity, jobs supported, lease payments to farmers, and share of total electricity generation.The event will be covering topics including the role of wind energy in combating climate change, how the country can learn from Iowa's model of success, and how industries like wind are revitalizing rural America and forming a new clean energy economy.What:American Wind Energy Association Presents: "Climate Policy: Leading the Way with Renewable Energy"Participants:• Chaz Allen, Executive Director, Iowa Utility Association• Jeff Danielson, Central Region Director, American Wind Energy Association• Kerri Johannsen, Energy Program Director, Iowa Environmental Council• Daniel Lutat, Director of Sustainable Energy Resources & Technologies and Director ofGovernmental Affairs & Information, Iowa Lakes Community College• Bill Menner, Executive Director, Iowa Rural Development Council• Brian Selinger, Team Leader, Iowa Energy Office, Iowa Economic Development AuthorityEvent Moderator: WHO-TV Political Director Dave PriceDate:Monday, January 27th, 2020Time:10:00 AM CentralLocation:Drake UniversityOlmsted Center, Sussman Theater 2875 University AveDes Moines, IA 50311###About Power Up IowaPower Up Iowa is an initiative of the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA), and is a statewide coalition of renewable energy supporters advocating for local, state and federal policies that bring wind energy investment into Iowa. By educating, raising awareness, and participating in conversations with our state's leaders, Power Up Iowa will make the case for continued wind power growth, which will create jobs and new economic opportunities for families and businesses across the state.