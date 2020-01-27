SimpliPhi Power and Pepco Design Community Microgrid

SimpliPhi Power, a leading provider of safe, cobalt-free, non-hazardous energy storage systems, has partnered with Pepco and New Partners Community Solar to launch one of the first resiliency centers in Washington, DC that is powered by solar and SimpliPhi Power's batteries at a new justice housing development, The Maycroft.



As climate change intensifies with increased extreme weather events, studies have shown that under-resourced, low-income communities will be among those most vulnerable to the impacts. Resiliency centers are expected to become more commonplace as communities respond, prepare, and adapt to our new climate reality.The Maycroft's Resiliency Center includes a 70.2 kW rooftop solar array combined with a 46 kW/56 kWh battery system that seamlessly disconnects from the grid and provides power for up to three days during an unplanned power outage. The solar + storage system uses SimpliPhi Power's high-performance batteries to support critical loads for the center such as refrigeration for food and medication, exhaust and floor fans, lighting, outlets for charging cell phones and medical devices, kitchen facilities, and televisions. During a power outage, the Resiliency Center safely islands from the grid and runs 100% off of the SimpliPhi batteries and solar PV system, becoming an independent and self-sustaining microgrid."The impacts of climate change have manifested in more frequent and severe weather events; resulting in power disruptions for millions and costing the economy tens of billions of dollars each year," says SimpliPhi CEO, Catherine Von Burg. "Customer-cited energy storage can provide instant access to reliable and affordable power when the grid goes down and optimize energy usage when the grid is available, benefiting both utilities and energy consumers."Pepco will manage the interface between the SimpliPhi batteries and the solar installation, allowing the company to learn more about using this technology in future applications. This is the first such resource in the District, and one of the first examples nationwide of a new trend in community-based "solar+battery storage+resiliency" efforts."We know that climate change is real, and as leaders in the energy industry, we want to help usher in the clean energy future while doing our part to combat climate change and prepare for a world with more extreme weather and less predictability," said Donna Cooper, Pepco Region President. "Even as we modernize the local energy grid with devices that are helping to provide the most reliable service in the history of our company, the impact of climate change, natural disasters, and other emergencies that affect the energy grid are becoming more frequent. And these challenges fall most heavily on our low-income residents and neighbors. We are excited about this project and we think this pilot could be a roadmap for others to follow, both in the District and beyond."SimpliPhi is thrilled to have played a role in making this landmark grid resiliency microgrid project a reality and to support Pepco's commitment to ensuring access to vital, sustainable energy resources for all customers.About SimpliPhi PowerWith a mission to create universal access to reliable, safe and affordable energy, SimpliPhi Power designs and manufactures efficient, non-toxic and enduring energy storage and management systems that utilize environmentally benign lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry. Based in Oxnard, California, SimpliPhi combines the non-hazardous LFP energy storage chemistry with its proprietary cell and battery architecture, power electronics, Battery Management System (BMS) and manufacturing processes to create safe, reliable, durable and highly scalable on-demand power solutions for the residential, commercial, military, emergency response and film industries. For more information, please visit https://simpliphipower.com and follow us @SimpliPhiPower, on Facebook and LinkedIn.About PepcoPepco, a public utility owned by Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC), provides safe and reliable energy to more than 842,000 electric delivery customers in Maryland and the District of Columbia.