Meet Alectris at Solar Finance & Investment Europe Conference in London

Constantinos Peonides, Director of Alectris will join the Solar Finance & Investment Europe Conference in London on February 5-6, 2020. The event is the 7th edition of the conference organized by Solar Media and is dedicated to asset owners, institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, solar, wind and storage funds, and large energy buyers.

Constantinos will be pleased to discuss with you the use of innovative tools ensuring that your solar projects are profitable, including the extensive capabilities of the world's first Renewable Energy ERP - ACTIS.



ACTIS ERP is a one-stop solution providing comprehensive and integrated Real-time Monitoring, Service Management, Asset Management, PPA Billing, Project Management and many more tools. ACTIS helps you streamline your operations, consolidate Technical, Operational and Financial Reporting, increase efficiencies for your portfolio and reduce your costs. Digitalization of your solar operations through the award-winning ACTIS software empowers you with full control of your portfolio.Contact Constantinos: https://actiserp.com/2020/01/28/solar-finance-2020/About Alectris:Alectris delivers asset care innovation for the global solar industry. With our integrated suite of operations, maintenance and asset management services, award-winning software ACTIS, and retrofit technologies, we empower owners with full control of their portfolios to realize worry-free, high performing solar assets.Constantinos PeonidesConstantinos is Constantinos Peonidesa Director of Alectris, with more than 15 years of professional experience in management. His responsibilities include business development in emerging solar markets in Europe and Asia.——Solar Finance & Investment Europe Conference is a networking place for European investors and financiers to find new solar projects. This year's edition will be addressing the institutional investors' plans for the market, solar+storage, post-subsidy projects and large energy buyers' needs. The list of participants includes asset owners, Asset Management and O&M service providers, manufacturers, energy storage providers, developers and EPCs, utilities, law firms and many more.