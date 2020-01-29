NRDC: Infrastructure Plan Puts Needed Emphasis on Climate

WASHINGTON (Jan. 29, 2020) - Democratic congressional leaders today unveiled a broad plan to put climate change front and center as part of a five-year infrastructure spending plan.



The following is a statement from Stephanie Gidigbi, director of policy and partnerships in the Healthy People & Thriving Communities program at the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC):"This plan would help us address climate change by making long-overdue investments in transportation, safe drinking water, and clean energy including preparing for more frequent extreme weather events.""We welcome the House leadership's commitment to this issue and look forward to working with lawmakers to get this vision implemented and begin repairing, rebuilding and expanding our long-neglected infrastructure."For more on NRDC's infrastructure priorities, please see this new web page.###The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing. Visit us at www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC.