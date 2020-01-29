Sense Announces Support for Landis+Gyr Revelo™ Meters at DistribuTECH 2020, Booth 4129

At DistribuTECH, Sense (sense.com) will showcase innovation that is helping to transform the energy industry at the grid edge. At booth 4129, Sense will demonstrate high-resolution metering and real-time energy monitoring that will be available as an application for Landis+Gyr's innovative Revelo metering platform. In today's increasingly decentralized energy system, as consumers become prosumers of energy through the adoption of electric vehicles, solar panels, and battery storage, utilities need real-time insights into energy flows at the grid edge.



Sense has been working with Landis+Gyr to ensure that Sense's high-resolution processing can run as a software application on Revelo meters. This solution will deliver real-time insights into grid performance, helping utilities manage the transformation to decentralized energy and reduce carbon emissions, while empowering homeowners to use energy more efficiently - with no additional in-home hardware.As consumers adopt more electric vehicles and solar power, creating new and unpredictable energy patterns, grid managers face challenges to reliability and predictability. They need real-time information about distributed energy, power demand, and grid anomalies from tools that are precise and responsive.At booth 4129, the Sense demonstration of high-resolution metering and real-time energy monitoring shows how to dynamically manage EV charging to take fullest advantage of rooftop solar production, use grid power when it's greenest, and help mitigate grid fluctuations caused by distributed energy resource systems. In addition, the high-resolution analysis can detect problems in the grid and malfunctions in appliances in the home - opening new possible revenue streams for utilities and their partners.The award-winning Sense solution uses high-resolution waveform data and edge computation to provide a detailed, real-time feed of what is going on in homes. Drawing on this uniquely rich data, utilities can gain unprecedented insights into home energy use. Sense's extremely high-resolution data also offers the potential for unparalleled forecasting of loads and solar production, DER integration and control, voltage analysis, and targeting of system investments.Said Sense CEO Mike Phillips, "Sense continuously captures and analyzes how energy is used in consumers' homes. By aggregating this data, we can give utilities unprecedented visibility into energy patterns as they evolve at the grid edge. We are very excited to be working with Landis+Gyr to bring this as a software solution on their next generation Revelo meters. We've been working closely for the past two years to leverage our experience from our behind-the-meter hardware product to bring all of these benefits to the Revelo meter.""We are very excited to work with Sense," said Tim Weidenbach, Chief Product Officer at Landis+Gyr. "They are a key strategic partner in our ecosystem. Their technology showcases Revelo's unique edge computing and high-resolution waveform data capabilities, enabling utilities to serve consumers with high-value, real-time energy management solutions. We firmly believe our combined approach is not only differentiated, but an industry first milestone in bringing intelligence to the grid edge."How Sense WorksSense uses high-resolution waveform monitoring to analyze millions of times more data than the average utility smart meter collects. Advanced machine learning algorithms disaggregate the electrical signatures of individual devices in the home, so homeowners can see what's on, what's off, and how much energy various devices are using. With these new insights into their energy use, consumers can identify savings opportunities.Sense connects to the home's Wi-Fi and reports this information through the cloud to the Sense apps for iOS, Android, and the web. Since homeowners can track their home's energy in real time right down to the second and set goals for future usage, the Sense app reduces high bill complaints and increases customer satisfaction while helping consumers save energy.Analyzing this rich data set also provides insights into system performance and a tool for system optimization.About SenseSense's mission is to make all homes intelligent by keeping people informed about what's happening in their homes, and helping to make homes safer, more efficient, and more reliable. Founded in 2013 by pioneers in speech recognition, Sense uses machine learning technology to provide real-time insights on device behavior, even for those devices that are not "smart." Customers rely on Sense for a wide range of uses including monitoring their home appliances, determining whether they left appliances running and identifying how to reduce their energy costs. Sense has received investments from two of the world's largest energy technology companies, Schneider Electric and Landis+Gyr. Sense is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. To make sense of your energy, visit: https://sense.com.