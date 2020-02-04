CLEANPOWER 2020 Conference Partners Announced

Washington D.C. - The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) today announced its partners for CLEANPOWER, a new exhibition hub that will bring together the utility-scale wind power, solar power and energy storage industries.



CLEANPOWER 2020, to be held June 1-4 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, is the next step in the evolution of AWEA's WINDPOWER conference and exhibition, which has been held each year since 1974."We are very excited about the response we are receiving from solar, storage and other clean energy technology industries who are interested in joining us at CLEANPOWER 2020 in Denver this spring," said Jennifer Harwell, AWEA's Vice President, Marketing and Strategic Initiatives. "Our event and media partners for CLEANPOWER 2020 are representative of these new players as well as our established wind energy partners and others that have multi-technology business models."Harwell added that incorporating additional technologies into a single exhibition hub will be more convenient for multi-tech businesses. Companies specializing in wind or utility scale solar will benefit from an efficient business development forum that attracts an exclusive audience of large-scale developers, corporate buyers and utilities. Pure play businesses will benefit from increased show traffic and opportunities to build beneficial partnerships across the clean power industry.Partners for CLEANPOWER 2020 represent every corner of the energy industry with international, national and regional interests. These partners include:• AltEnergyMag• Bloomberg New Energy Finance• Clean Energy States Alliance• Colorado Cleantech Industries Association• Colorado Energy Research Collaboratory• EnerG• Energy Storage Association (ESA)• Energy Storage Canada• North American Windpower• PV-Tech• Solar Power World• Windpower Engineering & Development• Wind Systems• Women of Renewable Industries and Sustainable Energy (WRISE)You can find a full list of partners here.Register for CLEANPOWER 2020 at www.cleanpowerexpo.org. Members of the media can request a press pass for the event here.###AWEA is the national trade association of the U.S. wind energy industry. We represent 1,000 member companies and over 114,000 jobs in the U.S. economy, serving as a powerful voice for how wind works for America. Members include global leaders in wind power and energy development, turbine manufacturing, and component and service suppliers. They gather each year at the Western Hemisphere's largest wind energy event, the AWEA WINDPOWER Conference & Exhibition, next in Denver, June 1-4, 2020. WINDPOWER 2020 will be housed within CLEANPOWER, the new exhibition hub for utility-scale renewable energy, bringing together wind power, solar power, and energy storage industries. Find information about wind energy on the AWEA website. Gain insight into industry issues on AWEA's blog, Into the Wind. And please join us on Facebook and follow @AWEA on Twitter and LinkedIn